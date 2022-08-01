NFL Draft Profile: John Michael Schmitz, Offensive Lineman, Minnesota Golden Gophers

#60

Pos: iOL

Ht: 6030

Wt: 315

Hand: 958

Arm: 3238

Wing: 7858

40: 5.30

DOB: 3/19/1999

Hometown: Flossmoor, IL

High School: Homewood-Flossmoor

Eligibility: 2023

John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota Golden Gophers

One-Liners

Experience, good technique and intelligence are some of the most important qualities in a starting center and Schmitz has all of them.

Evaluation:

When looking at Schmitz as a prospect, he does the little things really well. Schmitz is always in the right spot at the right time and routinely got the job done on film. He does a fantastic job sustaining blocks, using great technique and an impressive anchor. Schmitz also plays through the whistle, preventing defenders from disengaging and making tackles downfield. There is tenacity and violence with the way Schmitz blocks as well. He wants to pile drive the player he is blocking, a quality perfect for an interior offensive lineman. It doesn’t always look pretty but Schmitz always got the job done. In the run game, Schmitz plays with great pad level and he does an excellent job at the second level. He easily redirects defenders and uses his lower body flexibility and core strength to block linebackers out of the play. At times, Schmitz’s lack of size and length will cause him to get overwhelmed by bigger and stronger defensive tackles. With that being said, there weren’t many negative players on Schmitz’s film and even when he didn’t win a rep cleanly, he was able to prevent his assignment from getting to the ball carrier or quarterback. Overall, Schmitz doesn’t have elite physical tools but he is exactly what teams want in a starting center. With another good season and pre-draft process, Schmitz should be a firm day two pick and day one starter at center.

Grade:

3rd Round

Background:

John Michael Schmitz, from Flossmoor, Illinois, earned several honors at Minnesota but coming in 2022, he will look to be an excellent player based on his 2021 season. In 2021, he started all thirteen games and earned All-Big Ten Second Team. At Minnesota, he has earned several honors in the classroom. From 2018-2021, he has been on the Academic All-Big Ten team. He attended Homewood Flossmoor High and was on a team, and offense specifically, that averaged over forty points a game in the season. He is the son of John and Deborah Schmitz, along with his brother Jack and sisters Gabrielle and Hannah.