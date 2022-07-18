NFL Draft Profile: Rashee Rice, Wide Receiver, SMU Mustangs

#11

Pos: WR

Ht: 6005

Wt: 189

DOB: 04/22/

Hometown: North Richland Hills, TX

High School: Richland

Eligibility: 2023

Rashee Rice

SMU Mustangs

One-Liner:

This is a wildly underrated prospect at receiver. He is a smooth route runner who knows how to get open and is electric with the ball in his hand.

Evaluation:

This is a player with a tremendous amount of upside. He is very underrated still because he hasn’t had a thousand-yard season so far in his college career and has never been his team’s primary target. However, this should not be negative because SMU has consistently put great receiver prospects in the draft every year for at least a decade. He is an outstanding route runner. He is incredibly smooth and clean in all of his movement, he also knows exactly where the holes in the defense will be so he is always getting open. Has very good breakaway speed and is electric with the ball in his hand. He has strong hands and can make contested catches look easy, though he doesn’t have the greatest jumping ability so having him high point a ball won’t be your best option. He can play through contact and is always fighting for extra yards, so he is really difficult to bring down. Can play any receiver position and will be effective, whether he is playing in the slot or on the outside, it doesn’t affect him. He is a very willing blocker, but not the most technical blocker for sure. He is a hard worker and has a relentless motor, so he is a dependable option for his quarterback too. If he keeps his development going, he should be SMU’s top receiver and can be in store for a huge season.

Grade:

2nd Round

Background:

Rashee Rice is ready for 2022 based off his 2021 season where he started in all twelve games and also had nine touchdowns for SMU. During his freshman and sophomore seasons in 2019/2020, he started nine total games during those seasons and had six touchdowns total in those seasons combined. From North Richland Hills, Texas, Rice was a three star recruit and was First Team All District as a junior at Richland High School.