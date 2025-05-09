Giants 2025 Rookie Minicamp Storylines
The newest New York Giants are ready to hit the field for the first of two days of practice, meetings, and media sessions with the team.
Barring a change in how head coach Brian Daboll has done things in the past, the bulk of the practices will consist of position drills and a lot of teaching by the assistant coaches of their various players, more so, perhaps, than 11-on-11 drills where offense goes against defense.
The idea is for the rookies to begin acclimating to hit the ground running once they report for Phase 2 of the offseason program, which is already underway. Rookies will be able to report once their college semesters are over.
So, what are some things to look for at the two-day rookie camp? Here are some things we’ll keep watch for.
Abdul Carter & Jaxson Dart
There will be great interest in the entire draft class, but perhaps more so in the two first-rounders, edge Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Again, it’s unlikely we’ll see much, if any, 11-on-11 to see where Carter will line up, but certain drills might offer a clue as to where the coaching staff envisions his fit on the defense, at least initially.
The hope with Carter is that he can do it all, like he did at Penn State, but at a higher level.
One other thing of note is whether Carter, who was unable to work out during his pro day while still recovering from a shoulder issue he suffered against Boise State, will be limited in any way.
As for Dart, the minicamp will be non-contact and padless. So judging things such as response to pressure and operating under the threat of being hit will all have to wait until he preseason when it comes to Dart.
But some of the things we can learn from the drills include footwork, throwing motion, release point, huddle command, and how he conducts himself overall.
By the Numbers
Every year, fans' favorite topic of interest is jersey numbers for the rookies. While it needs to be remembered that jersey numbers are temporary, there will be some extra interest this year in the subject when it comes to Carter.
Carter, remember, was denied No. 56 and No. 11, both retired in honor of Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor and quarterback Phil Simms. Taylor and, more recently, former defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul have advised Carter to take a number already in circulation and build his legacy in that number.
We’ll find out soon enough what number he chose and why.
Play Caller Identity?
During the owners ' meetings, head coach Brian Daboll said no decision had been made about who would call plays. But as we saw last year, whoever was on the radio during the spring practices into the summer ended up the play-caller for the season.
Will that be Daboll? On the one hand, it makes sense given the presence of Dart, whose development will be spearheaded by Daboll. But calling plays can also be a very time-consuming issue for a head coach who saw the other units on his team struggle last year, raising a question as to whether he could have spent more time with the defense and special teams.
The feeling is that Daboll will keep the role and figure out a better way to ensure that, in addition to drawing up the playsheet every week, he can get to the other two units, both of which have undergone significant personnel upgrades, a little more.
Early 53-man Roster Sleepers
Who among those undrafted free agents coming into this weekend’s camp will be the next Victor Cruz or Chase Blackburn? Some names to watch include cornerback O’Donnell Fortune, receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells, and receiver Da’Quan Felton.
The receivers, in particular, will be interesting to watch. The Giants didn’t get to draft another potential tallish playmaker, so given the crop they’ve brought in both in free agency and now among the rookie class, it sure does look like they want to see if someone can emerge as a guy they can add to their existing mix.
If not, will they consider calling recently released receiver Gabriel Davis?
And what about the tryout guys? Is there an Elijah Chatman in this crop of players who hope to impress and earn a contract?
Stay tuned here all weekend long for updates
