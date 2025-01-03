Giants Country

Giants Week 18 Injury Report: Malik Nabers is Back on the Report

Plus, is another offensive line shakeup coming because of injury?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) leaps to make a catch during a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) leaps to make a catch during a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers (toe) is back on the team’s injury report, listed as limited in Thursday’s practice after not even being listed on the report on Wednesday.

Nabers, who set a new rookie franchise record for receptions last week and hit his first 1,000-yard season, toughed out his injury last week as he chased the milestones. 

This week, he can still compete for the NFL rookie reception record, which now appears to be Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers’s to lose, but Nabers’ availability will likely come down to game-time.

On a grander scale, the offensive line could be in flux again. Center John Michael Schmitz is trending toward missing the regular-season finale as he deals with an ankle issue. But right tackle Evan Neal, who has missed two days of practice with rib and hip injuries, is another injury to watch.

If Neal cannot play, the Giants could move Jermaine Eluemunor back to right tackle and insert Joshua Ezeudu in at left tackle for the game.

Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Cory Durden

DT

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Evan Neal

OT

Rib/Hip

DNP

DNP

John Michael Schmitz

C

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Greg Stroman

CB

Shoulder/Shin

Limited

Limited

Micah McFadden

LB

Neck

DNP

DNP

Armon Watts

DL

Knee

DNP

DNP

Dee Williams

CB

Toe

Limited

Full

Ty Summers

LB

Neck

Limited

Limited

Brian Burns

OLB

Illness

Limited

Limited

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Jake Kubas

OL

Shin

Full

Limited

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Toe

Full

Full

Malik Naberts

WR

Toe

--

Limited

Eagles Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.*

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Saquon Barkley

RB

NIR-Rest

DNP

DNP

Mekhi Becton

OL

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

A.J. Brown

WR

Knee/Rest

DNP

DNP

Landon Dickerson

OL

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

Jalen Hurts

QB

Concussion/Left Finger

DNP

DNP

Lane Johnson

OL

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

Kenny Pickett

QB

Ribs

DNP

DNP

Darius Slay

CB

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

Devonta Smith

WR

Wrist/Rest

DNP

DNP

Josh Sweat

OLB

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

Zack Braun

LB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Reed Blankenship

S

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Jalen Carter

DT

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Cooper DeJean

CB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Cam Jurgens

C

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Jordan Mailata

T

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Quinyon Mitchell

CB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Will Shipley

RB

Concussion

Limited

Full

Nolan Smith

OLB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Nakobe Dean

LB

Abdomen

Full

Full

Bryce Huff

OLB

Wrist

Full

Full

Dallas Goedert

TE

Knee

Full

Full

*Eagles held a walkthrough.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+