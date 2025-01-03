Giants Week 18 Injury Report: Malik Nabers is Back on the Report
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers (toe) is back on the team’s injury report, listed as limited in Thursday’s practice after not even being listed on the report on Wednesday.
Nabers, who set a new rookie franchise record for receptions last week and hit his first 1,000-yard season, toughed out his injury last week as he chased the milestones.
This week, he can still compete for the NFL rookie reception record, which now appears to be Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers’s to lose, but Nabers’ availability will likely come down to game-time.
On a grander scale, the offensive line could be in flux again. Center John Michael Schmitz is trending toward missing the regular-season finale as he deals with an ankle issue. But right tackle Evan Neal, who has missed two days of practice with rib and hip injuries, is another injury to watch.
If Neal cannot play, the Giants could move Jermaine Eluemunor back to right tackle and insert Joshua Ezeudu in at left tackle for the game.
Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Cory Durden
DT
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Evan Neal
OT
Rib/Hip
DNP
DNP
John Michael Schmitz
C
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Greg Stroman
CB
Shoulder/Shin
Limited
Limited
Micah McFadden
LB
Neck
DNP
DNP
Armon Watts
DL
Knee
DNP
DNP
Dee Williams
CB
Toe
Limited
Full
Ty Summers
LB
Neck
Limited
Limited
Brian Burns
OLB
Illness
Limited
Limited
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Jake Kubas
OL
Shin
Full
Limited
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Toe
Full
Full
Malik Naberts
WR
Toe
--
Limited
Eagles Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.*
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Saquon Barkley
RB
NIR-Rest
DNP
DNP
Mekhi Becton
OL
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
A.J. Brown
WR
Knee/Rest
DNP
DNP
Landon Dickerson
OL
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
Jalen Hurts
QB
Concussion/Left Finger
DNP
DNP
Lane Johnson
OL
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
Kenny Pickett
QB
Ribs
DNP
DNP
Darius Slay
CB
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
Devonta Smith
WR
Wrist/Rest
DNP
DNP
Josh Sweat
OLB
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
Zack Braun
LB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Reed Blankenship
S
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Jalen Carter
DT
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Cooper DeJean
CB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
S
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Cam Jurgens
C
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Jordan Mailata
T
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Quinyon Mitchell
CB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Will Shipley
RB
Concussion
Limited
Full
Nolan Smith
OLB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Nakobe Dean
LB
Abdomen
Full
Full
Bryce Huff
OLB
Wrist
Full
Full
Dallas Goedert
TE
Knee
Full
Full
*Eagles held a walkthrough.