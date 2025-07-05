NY Giants Offensive Line Their Biggest Remaining Concern
The New York Giants have faced numerous challenges since winning their last Super Bowl in 2011. The organization, regardless of who has been calling the shots in the front office, has missed on several important draft picks and strayed from the hard-nosed identity that has fueled this franchise for much of its 100-year existence.
There has been one recurring problem in particular: an ineffective offensive line. Even as the Giants begin to return to their roots and construct a menacing front seven, their usually unstable wall of protection remains a glaring uncertainty.
Yes, the same can be said about a quarterback group consisting of 36-year-old Russell Wilson, turnover-prone Jameis Winston, and rookie wild-card Jaxson Dart.
The wide receiver position might also be worryingly bereft of dynamic playmakers apart from Malik Nabers. New York can survive all those issues, though. However, recent history has shown us that a weak offensive line can irreparably damage the Giants' competitive aspirations.
Although the unit is inspiring more optimism than it has in years, it should still be the biggest concern until it proves otherwise on the gridiron.
The O-Line must fulfill its potential
Big Blue is thought to be bringing back vital continuity to the trenches, with last year's starters -- Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan Jr., John Michael Schmitz Jr., Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor -- all potentially retaining their posts for the upcoming season.
Evan Neal, who is converting from tackle to guard, could challenge Van Roten at guard, but either way, the offensive line is largely intact and seemingly deeper. Swing tackles James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe, guards Jake Kubas and Aaron Stinnie, and versatile rookie Marcus Mbow should all ideally be able to step in if and when necessary.
Everything sounds pretty good on paper, doesn't it? The Giants should be more equipped to handle any mishaps next season. So why is there skepticism? The nucleus of this line is frequently on the sidelines.
New York is desperately counting on Thomas
Stellar left tackle Andrew Thomas is arguably the most indispensable talent on the current Giants team. While his fellow linemen have wavered during his time with the franchise, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been a pillar of consistency.
Thomas was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022 and posted an 80+ pass-blocking grade in three straight years. He has allowed 23 sacks and incurred 15 penalties in 61 games– that’s 61 games in five seasons.
And therein lies the problem. Unfortunately, Thomas has trouble staying healthy. He has suited up for a combined 16 matchups in the last two campaigns, and unsurprisingly, the O-line has crumbled in his absence.
The Giants O-line, with Thomas present, played well for the first six games of last season. But when Thomas went down, so too did the Giants’ offense. And despite the depth that general manager Joe Schoen has added, there is no discernible path forward without No. 78.
Sure, other questions must be answered for New York to provide adequate safety for starling signal-caller Russell Wilson. Can third-year center John Michael Schmitz become a capable pass-blocker and enjoy a breakout campaign?
Will Neal find a home at guard? Can Jon Runyan give a little more in run protection?
Ultimately, though, the most nerve-racking query of all is whether Thomas can avoid another trip to the injured reserve. The man carries a big burden on his shoulders, which is a testament to his immense value to the Giants.
However, until he and his cohorts once again prove they can survive the injury bug for the majority of an NFL season, a strong sense of uneasiness will permeate the fan base.