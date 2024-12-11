QB Drew Lock Unlikely to Play vs. Ravens Due to Injury
New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock suffered a heel injury in the team’s 14-11 loss last week to the New Orleans Saints, which has landed him in a walking boot, head coach Brin Daboll said on Wednesday.
With Lock ailing and unlikely to play Sunday when the Giants host the Baltimore Ravens, Tommy DeVito, who was named the starting quarterback after the team parted ways with Daniel Jones following their bye, will get the start on Sunday, and Lock, if healthy enough, will be QB2, Daboll said.
Daboll added that he hoped Lock would be able to practice later in the week but didn’t want to say for sure.
The Giants have had a revolving door at quarterback since Eli Manning was benched in 2019. They have started eight different quarterbacks since, including Daniel Jones, whom the team drafted to be their franchise quarterback once Manning, who never missed a game due to injury, retired.
Jones threw the team’s last touchdown pass on November 3 against Washington, which means that of Lock and DeVito, the Giants have had zero touchdown passes and are currently stuck at eight (all by Jones) for the season.
In other injury news, Daboll said linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr (ankle), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), tackle Evan Neal (ankle), safety Tyler Nubin (ankle), and cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder) would not practice on Wednesday. Daboll indicated that Runyan’s injury is week to week and could be longer.
Cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (knee/quad) and Deonte Banks (rib) were expected to be limited at Wednesday’s practice. Daboll also said that offensive tackles Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and Christopher Hubbard (knee) would both be limited for Wednesday’s practice.
Check back later for the updated Giants and Ravens injury reports.