Giants Training Camp Notebook: Practice 4 | News & Notes
The New York Giants, working in shorts and shells, wrapped up their acclimation period as they put their fourth training camp practice in the books in front of a decent-sized crowd. Here's what took place and what we learned from this last practice prior to a two-day stretch in which the team will be in full pads.
Malik Nabers is REALLY Good
When we watch receivers in training camp, we always keep it in the back of our minds that a receiver who is looking as though he’s in mid-season form could be giving off an optical illusion of being that way simply because his competition is not necessarily at the top of its game.
That’s not the case with Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers. The rookie has put all those skills that caused the Giants to fall in love with him–the separation, the ability to slip behind defenders, the sticky hands, and the competitiveness–on full display through four practices and appears to be developing into one of those players who opposing defensive coordinators are going to find to be a pain in the neck to deal with.
“His mentality is the mentality you need to have,” head coach Brian Daboll said this week of the first-round pick. “He's humble, but he works extremely hard. We've moved him in a lot of places. I'd say for a young receiver, a lot of times you put [them] at one spot. So, it's a credit to him and the amount of work that he puts in. He knows he's got a long way to go.
“Obviously we thought he was a good player when we selected him. I told you I love the person. I love his competitive desire, his will, his grit, if you will. … He's not where he wants to be – no one is– but he's got the right mindset.
If Nabers is this good now, one can only imagine how much better he’ll be once he gets even more comfortable in this offense.
Jones Has a Better Day
A couple of days removed from a less-than-impressive practice in which he only completed one of his deep pass attempts over 20+ yards, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was a little better on Sunday. He rebounded nicely from a slow start to his day, in which his biggest issue continued to be throwing behind his receivers.
Jones was nearly picked off by safety Dane Belton (who is having a really strong camp, by the way) on a pass that was behind intended receiver Jalin Hyatt. And he missed a wide-open Malik Nabers on two other attempts.
As the practice went on, Jones seemed to get in sync with his receivers and put more emphasis on getting the ball out of his hand quicker rather than holding it an extra second or two. He connected with Nabers on our choice for the play of the day, the rookie beating cornerback Cor’Dale Flott deep.
Jones’s other nice throw went to Jalin Hyatt, who beat rookie slot cornerback Andru Phillips.
Timing continues to be important in this offense, and it’s only the fourth practice of training camp. With the pads set to go on for Monday’s practice, Jones still won’t have to worry about being hit, but it will be interesting to see how well he responds to a pass rush and if he can get his timing right with his receivers on these deeper throws.
Play of the Day
Jones, who continued to be up and down with his deep passing attempts, connected on this perfectly placed pass to rookie Malik Nabers along the near sideline.
Giants Injury Report/Lineup Notes
Safety Tyler Nubin (calf) remained out of team drills. Defensive lineman Timmy Horne (calf) returned to action. Center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) was held out of team drills. Austin Schlottman and Jon Runyan Jr shared the team reps at center. When Runyan moved to the center, Jake Kubas and Jalen Mayfield both got first-team reps for right guard.
The Schmitz injury could be something to watch. Last season, Schmitz missed three games with a shoulder ailment. It's unclear if his latest issue is to the same shoulder or is the same injury, but this is something to keep an eye on, as an offensive lineman with a shoulder issue is not a positive development.
Schmitz's injury also brings into focus the battle for the backup center, which was initially thought to be between Schlottman and Jimmy Morrissey. It's unfair to offer an assessment on each since they haven't been in pads, but we found it interesting that Runyan has gotten some work at center.
Tight end Theo Johnson (hip) was activated off PUP and proceeded to be inserted into the lineup with the second-team offense. Johnson hit the ground running, making at least one solid reception early on. He has a chance to really make some noise in this offense as TE2, behind projected starter Daniel Bellinger.
Linebacker Micah McFadden (hamstring), who had been limited to start thanks to his injury, saw more first team reps.
Outside linebacker Tomon Fox had a big wrap on his left leg. It's unclear what happened or when it happened.
RT Evan Neal (ankle) and CB Aaron Robinson (knee) remain on PUP. Head coach Brian Daboll said Neal is "getting close" to a return, but he would not commit to saying if Neal would be ready for Week 1.
DBs Jalen Mills (calf) and DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (groin) are on the reserve/non-football injury list.
The Giants released quarterback Nathan Rourke and signed cornerback Breon Borders to the 90-man roster.
Giants Training Camp Schedule
The Giants will be in pads Monday and Tuesday for the first time this year. Both practices will begin at 10 a.m. and will be open to the public (weather permitting).
