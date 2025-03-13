Giants Re-sign OL Greg Van Roten
The New York Giants finally resolved the remaining hole on their offensive line by bringing back a familiar face.
Greg Van Roten, who was signed to the roster last year after training camp started and who went on to play every snap–a career-high 1,121 snaps, to be exact–is back on a one-year deal.
The 35-year-old Van Roten offers position flexibility at both guard and center spots. Last season, he played 982 snaps at right guard after being brought in when Evan Neal suffered a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery, forcing the Giants to move Jermaine Eluemnor from guard to right tackle.
With backup center Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve due to a broken leg suffered in Week 1 of the season, Van Roten became the primary backup at center, playing in 138 snaps at that position starter John Michael Schmitz missed the final two games of the season with an injury.
Van Roten’s size, physicality, and experience helped him in his role as the starting right guard. While the league’s defenders regularly challenged his mobility, Van Roten often held his ground and never panicked, bringing a sense of calmness to the offensive line as injuries began to eat away at the starting unit.
Van Roten, who finished his first season with the Giants with a 96.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating, played last season on a one-year, $3 million deal.
His new deal is reportedly for one year, the financials not immediately available. But he’ll likely get a much bigger payout and perhaps even a per-game roster bonus.
