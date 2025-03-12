NFL Columnist Gives Favorable Grades to Giants' Major Free-agency Moves
The New York Giants have made waves in NFL free agency and may continue to do so.
General manager Joe Schoen addressed some significant needs along the defense, such as safety, cornerback, and defensive line. He also prevented other needs from opening up by re-signing receiver Darius Slayton and punter Jaime Gillian.
In addition, he was able to sign rotational players to secure depth at crucial positions. He signed offensive tackle James Hudson III and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.
Here's how the Giants' free agency signings have been graded out so far by Sports Illustrated's Matt Verdarame.
S Jevon Holland (3-year, $45.3 million); Grade: A-
A year after allowing safety Xavier McKinney to sign with the Green Bay Packers in free agency, general manager Joe Schoen has avenged the mistake.
McKinney went on to have a career season and was in the discussion for Defensive MVP honors after finishing with 88 tackles, eight interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
While Schoen seemed hesitant to pay McKinney, he signed Miami safety Jevon Holland to a hefty contract to solidify the secondary. The deal makes Holland the eighth-highest-paid safety in the NFL, in terms of annual salary.
The 25-year-old has played 62.3% of his snaps as a deep safety, 25.1% in the box, 11.1% in the nickel, and 1.5% as an outside cornerback throughout his career. That versatility will be tremendous in Shane Bowen's defensive scheme.
Holland has five sacks, five interceptions, and five forced fumbles throughout his career, showcasing his ability to create turnovers.
The Giants could not force turnovers last season, finishing with 10 forced fumbles and the second-fewest interceptions in the league (5).
DL Chauncey Golston (3-year, $19.5 million); Grade: A-
The Giants addressed the defensive line and edge depth in one signing while stealing a player from in-division rivals Dallas Cowboys.
Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston has experience as an edge rusher and defensive tackle as he worked on the interior more under Dan Quinn in 2023. That season, his Pass Rush Win Rate (PRWR) ranked 7th of 129 defensive tackles. In 13 starts, he produced career-highs in sacks (5.5), total tackles (56), and tackles for losses (5).
The 26-year-old also recorded 91 career pressures and 65 stops last season. He will form a solid duo with Dexter Lawrence II on the line.
CB Paulson Adebo (3-year, $54 million); Grade: C
Cornerback Paulson Adebo was the first major splash for the Giants in free agency as they addressed the secondary.
Over the past two seasons, he has played in only 22 games and is coming off a broken femur, but is a solid player when healthy. Even more important he is a ball hawk. Adebo has recorded 10 interceptions and 43 pass breakups in his 51 starts.
Last season, he recorded just two interceptions less than the entire Giants secondary while appearing in just seven games. He should be back from injury in time for the regular season.
Adebo, 25, joins a young secondary that includes former first-round pick Deonte Banks (24), Andru Phillips (23), Cor'Dale Flott (23), and Tre Hawkins III (24). Adebo should start opposite Banks on the outside.
Re-Signing WR Darius Slayton (3-year, $36 million); Grade: C
In a surprising move, Darius Slayton returned to the Giants on a three-year deal after the front office decided not to extend his contract last season. Nevertheless, the Giants retain a key leader in the locker room and community.
Slayton, a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, a first-round pick in the same class, are the two longest-tenured Giants members on the roster.
Slayton has been the Giants receiving yardage leader in four of his six seasons with the team and has recorded at least 700 receiving yards in four of his six seasons.
By re-signing him, the Giants do not have to find another WR2 to pair with Malik Nabers. With better quarterback play, the wide receiving unit's production should improve.
Re-Signing Jamie Gillian (3-year, $10.2 million); Grade: C
Punter Jamie Gillan has been on the team since 2022 and will stay in East Rutherford for another three seasons.
Last year, Gillan averaged 40.2 net yards per punt, with 48.2% of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line. In his career, Gillan has punted the ball 381 times for 17.282 yards (45.4 average, 41.9 net), with 145 landing inside the 20-yard line.
