Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Offensive Guards

With the 2022 NFL Draft right on our doorstep, we are taking months of studying prospects and their tape, production and athletic metrics and putting them to the test.

Next in our ranking of prospects ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12-pick draft next week is the linebacker position. How do we see the group this year and who makes the most sense for the Jaguars?

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Running Backs

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Edge Rushers

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Wide Receivers

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Defensive Line

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Tight Ends

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Cornerbacks

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Offensive Tackles

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Linebackers

Tier One

Zion Johnson, Boston College: One of the best offensive linemen in the class, Zion Johnson can play guard and center, is a great athlete, did well at the Reese's Senior Bowl, and has excellent tape. He checks every box at guard and should be a decade-long starter, fitting both zone and gap schemes and offering a high floor and ceiling.

Tier Two

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M: One of the most versatile linemen in the draft, Green has played tackle and guard throughout his college career and could likely step into a tackle role in a pinch at the next level. But he is best inside, where he can use his vice grip and aggressive mindset to set the tone and handle defensive tackles in both the run and passing game.

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia: Another college tackle who projects best as a guard, Jamaree Salyer is one of the most underrated players in the class. Salyer has experience at every position along the line and is a top-notch run-blocker, frequently getting movement thanks to powerful hands and impressive strength. As a pass-blocker, he has handled legit NFL pass-rushers thanks to his length and patient sets.

Tier Three

Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan: A college right tackle, Luke Goedeke doesn't have the length to stay on the edge in the NFL but he projects as a solid starting guard thanks to his ability to sustain in the run game and his anchor in pass-protection. He is raw due to just having two years of experience at guard, but he has the traits to transition smoothly.

Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma: While he may play a little out of control at times, that is actually the appeal of Marquis Hayes when it is working in his favor. He has a frenzied and violent play style, frequently going 100 miles per hour and looking to impose his will on defenders on every given snap, both run and pass.

Dylan Parham, Memphis: He is a smaller prospect than most guards, but Memphis' Dylan Parham has the quick feet to win in a phone booth in a zone scheme. He does a great job of firing off the ball and exploding into contact, showing solid strength and finishing ability for a guard of his size and style.

Ed Ingram, LSU: The best puller in the class, Ed Ingram is a wide-framed guard who is able to put defenders in the ground at a consistent rate. His recovery in pass-protection lags behind his run blocking, but he has the strength, anchor and leg drive to offer a high ceiling in the run game and he is truly scheme versatile.

Tier Four

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky: A four-year starter at right tackle with some experience at left tackle, Darian Kinnard projects best to guard in the NFL due to his lack of range. He is one of the most aggressive and physical blockers in the class, playing with a violent streak and frequently causing pile-ups at the line of scrimmage thanks to his aggression.

Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech: While he doesn't have some of the best feet in the class, Virginia Tech's Lecitus Smith makes up for it with a vicious punch and jolt on contact. He can knock defenders off balance with ease and is at his best as a run-blocker when he can block downhill and bury defenders in gaps. He makes more sense for a gap team than a zone team.

Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga: One of the top small-school prospects in the class, Cole Strange plays with a mean streak and a tenacious energy that is hard to ignore. He held up well when he played legit competition in Kentucky, as well, showing off good functional strength, good quickness and sound blocking at the second level.

Tier Five

Cade Mays, Tennessee: A former starting lineman at Georgia, Cade Mays started 10 games at right tackle last year but has experience at right and left tackle along with right and left guard. He plays with a controlled aggressiveness and has a good understanding of leverage and angles both inside and outside.

Justin Shaffer, Georgia: A strong run blocker who should appeal to gap teams throughout the NFL, Justin Shaffer spent most of his snaps at left guard but also has experience at the other guard spot. He has impressive strength and leg drive, but his run blocking is ahead of his pass-blocking at this point.

Thayer Munford, Ohio State: One of the mainstays of Ohio State's offense over the last few years, Thayer Munford has starting experience at both left tackle and guard and could be seen as reasonable depth at either position in the NFL. He has strong hands, good length and does a good job of sustaining blocks.

Tier Six

Chris Paul, Tulsa: A college right tackle, Chris Paul lacks the exciting athletic traits of teammate Tyler Smith but he still plays with a controlled and steady style that helps him maintain blocks. He is quick without being overly aggressive, staying balanced and fighting to sustain despite a lack of overwhelming size or explosion.

Logan Bruss, Wisconsin: A college right tackle who also made six starts at guard, Logan Bruss is a smart and violent guard who lacks the footspeed to stay on the edge and to recover when beaten in pass-protection. Still, he offers positional versatility and has a high floor as a run-blocker.