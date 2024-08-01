Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Andre Cisco Takes No. 11 Spot
In fewer than 50 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
Ultimately, who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 11: Andre Cisco
If there is any player on the Jaguars' roster who has been deemed a potential breakout star in 2024, it is Andre Cisco. The former third-round product out of Syracuse entered the NFL with plenty of fanfare thanks to his takeaway ability and ball skills, and he hasn't disappointed with seven interceptions in his first two years as a starter.
Cisco's four interceptions in 2023 were the third most amongst all safeties, and three of those came in the first six weeks when Cisco was healthy. Cisco dealt with injury issues throughout most of the second-half of the season, slowing down what had been one of the hottest starts to the season of any defender.
Now, Cisco will look to have a potential career season in defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's scheme, just as Jessie Bates did in 2023 under Nielsen. Cisco may be asked to blitz more in the new scheme, but he will also certainly have the chance to be the ballhawk he has been for the last two years as well.
If the Jaguars' defense is going to create takeaways, there is a good chance Cisco is going to have to be involved. On a defense full of moving pieces, Cisco's ability to force takeaways at all levels of the field could be the spark the Jaguars need during the transition phase.
It remains to be seen how long Cisco will remain a Jaguar; his contract expires at the end of the season and there was little progress on a new deal this summer. But for now, Cisco is one of the Jaguars' top players.
