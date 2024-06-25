Do New York Jets Running Backs Deserve High Position Group Ranking?
The New York Jets have a renowned running back on their roster, but do they have enough depth to be considered one of the best groups in the league?
As Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus made his position group rankings for the NFL's running back rooms, he put the Jets in the Top 10.
"The Jets are light on backs with experience beyond Breece Hall, but Hall has already established himself as one of the best in the league," said Sikkemna. "He can do so much for this offense at such a high level. Behind him are two rookies, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, as well as the speedster Izzy Abanikanda."
Breece Hall is a well-rounded back that has been highly regarded since breaking out as a rookie before an injury ended that campaign early.
Though his per play stats took a hit in his first full season with New York, he still looks like he could become an elite player.
He had 994 yards and five touchdowns on 223 rushes while catching 76 balls for 591 yards and four more scores last season. Despite not being a 1,000 yard rusher yet during his career, he was fourth in the league in all-purpose yards and the second-highest running back.
The Jets can feel good with him getting a large share of the workload, but they'll still need someone to step up behind him.
Israel Abanikanda is the only other running back in the room with any NFL snaps. He was a fifth-round selection in the 2023 draft. In 22 rushes last season, he had 70 yards. He added 43 yards through the air on seven catches.
They took Braelon Allen in the fourth-round of last draft who could act as an immediate backup option, but is young enough to develop for the future.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound 20-year-old had over 3,000 career yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground at Wisconsin. While he doesn't provide as much in the passing game as Abanikanda, he can certainly run both past, and through, defenders.
He had double-digit touchdowns in each of his collegiate seasons and should be the next goal line option after Hall as a rookie.
Isaiah Davis was selected a round after Allen and is a similar player. He was ultra-productive in college with 4,548 yards and 50 touchdowns over four seasons, albeit against FCS competition.
Overall, the New York running back room has plenty of potential behind it's top rusher. It makes sense as to why they are so highly regarded.