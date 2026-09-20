Biggest Takeaways From Jets' Week 2 Inactive List: D'Angelo Ponds's Debut Put on Hold Again

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For the first time since 2015, the Jets are trying to start a season 2-0. The Packers, meanwhile, are trying to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2006.

There is a lot on the line when these two teams face off on Sunday in Week 2.

Before those games kick off, though, the Jets and Packers sent out their inactive lists on Sunday morning. As always, there are some surprises on both sides.

Let's get to some of the biggest takeaways here.

Jets' Week 2 inactive list

CB, D'Angelo Ponds

S, Minkah Fitzpatrick

RB, Kene Nwangwu

LB, Trevin Wallace

K, Blake Grupe

EDGE, Joseph Ossai

Notes

- D'Angelo Ponds is something of a surprise to be a healthy scratch today. The second-round pick was a full participant in practice this week, but won't play. So what gives? My understanding is that there was no specific role for Ponds going into Week 2, especially after the Jets' secondary played well in the season opener. The team also called up Jordan Clark, who is versatile enough to play as the backup nickel and as the fourth safety. That leaves Ponds as the odd-man out for now.

- Kene Nwangwu, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joseph Ossai all missed practice this week and are considered week-to-week according to head coach Aaron Glenn. I would suspect all three to be out at least another week or so before they see the field again.

- In their season-opening win, the Jets had picture-perfect weather. Kicker Jason Sanders made 2-of-3 field goals. This week, though, conditions are far windier and rain is in the forecast. For a kicker who already had a shaky start to the season, this is going to be a major test. Meanwhile, Grupe was the healthy scratch again. Needless to say, Jets fans will be holding their collective breath every time a field goal attempt is made.

- Keep in mind wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was placed on the short-term injured reserve, which will cost him four games. Surprisingly, the Jets chose not to bring up another receiver today, so they will be trotting out four going into kickoff. The team expects to give a heavier workload to first-year tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the slot.

Packers' Week 2 inactive list

DT, Javon Hargrave

DT, Warren Brinson

OL, John Williams

CB, Benjamin St-Juste

OL, Travis Glover

Notes

- Green Bay's offensive line was banged up going into the game on Sunday. It looks like the Packers' starting five will be on the field, though. Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and Jordan Morgan will be their tackles, and they must have a plan for Jets second-overall pick David Bailey.

- The Packers are 0-6 without Micah Parsons on the field dating back to last season. On Sunday, they will also be without their best interior defensive lineman as well. Javon Hargrave is out after suffering an injury in last week's game against Minnesota. The depth of the entire defensive line will be tested today.

- Keep in mind that the Packers are still without running back Josh Jacobs, who remains on the NFL comissioner exempt list. They will turn to MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks to carry the load in the running game after the duo combined for 66 rushing yards without a touchdown on 20 carries in Week 1.

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