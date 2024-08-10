4 Takeaways from the Preseason opener; Jordan Love Starts Preseason With a Bang
Well that didn't take long.
Jordan Love, after signing his $220 million contract wasted little time in his quest to prove he was worth the money the Green Bay Packers threw at him this offseason.
Facing a third down on the team's first series, Love loaded up to throw deep.
When the ball came down, Dontayvion Wicks, who is always open, was again.
Wicks made the catch and did the rest, sprinting through the goal line for a loud beginning to the 2024 season.
Overall, Matt LaFleur was pleased with his team as a whole.
"“I saw a lot of good things. For the most part, everyone’s competing hard, doing their job and making some plays."
Here are our four big takeaways from Green Bay's preseason opener.
Jordan Love
This was an easy takeaway, but all eyes are going to be on Jordan Love any time he takes the field. That's the nature of being a quarterback. That's especially the nature of being a quarterback who replaced a franchise legend.
Now, Love added another bit of pressure to his plate, being the quarterback that gets a massaive contract extension.
Love earned it with his brilliant play down the stretch of 2023. Love was one of the best quarterbacks in football. to finish 2023. If the season began in November, Love might have won the league MVP.
Alas, it did not, and there is more to accomplish in 2024. If Love's preseason debut is any indication for how his regular season is going to go, the Packers can start making reservations in New Orleans.
Love's final stat line was simple. 2-2, 67 yards, and the big touchdown to Wicks.
Love and the offense might need to carry the day early in the year as the defense works out some of the kinks, but more plays like that one should go a long way.
Offensive Line
With Zach Tom and Jordan Morgan both not playing, there were some questions to be answered as to who was winning the competition for top backups at both guard and tackle.
The answer, for today at least was Sean Rhyan at guard, and Andre Dillard at tackle.
Dillard was the starter at right tackle with the starting offense, and moved to left tackle after Love and the rest of the starters left the game.
Dillard had a tough start to camp, but the team clearly still believes in him until they're given more reason not to.
Dillard had some struggles, including being charged with a false start.
Rhyan had a similar problem in practice on Thursday, which led to him being benched in favor of Jacob Monk.
That did not last into the preseason opener. Rhyan started at guard, before moving to center when the second offensive line came on the field.
The Packers have to hope that the offensive line can find some stability as we progress toward the end of camp.
Devonte Wyatt/Lukas Van Ness
What a duo this group turned out to be in the early going. Devonte Wyatt is entering a big season as third-year pro.
He has never been a full-time starter, and does not look to be in line to start over Kenny Clark or TJ Slaton this year either.
There is no question, at all about his abilities as a pass rusher. Whether or not he's able to finish plays is another question. Wyatt missed nearly 29 percent of his tackle attempts in 2023. He has to be better than that to find his way on the field more, and to finish impact plays he's often in position to make.
He started with a bang on Saturday afternoon with back-to-back plays where he affected the quarterback.
One play led to a incompletion that could have been an interception. The other, led to a sack by Lukas Van Ness, who also had a terrific start.
Van Ness pressured the quarterback on each of the first two series, and set a strong edge on a toss play to Jerome Ford.
Van Ness was ascending by the end of last season, and has had a solid start to camp. If he's an impact player, Jeff Hafley will have a lot of toys to play with in the passing game.
Safety Dance
It certainly looks like Javon Bullard is the favorite to start next to Xavier McKinney when the Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6th.
Bullard started on the back end with the starting defense on the field, but one interesting wrinkle happened as the starters went to the bench.
Evan Williams and Anthony Johnson Jr were the safeties, but Bullard was in the slot.
Bullard has that versatility that makes him able to play the slot, which could lead to some questions as to whether the Packers would use him there in a regular season game.
Keisean Nixon struggled in coverage a year ago, and could prove to be more valuable as a kickoff returner with the new rules that we got our first glimpse of on Saturday.
Evan Williams has made some plays on the ball in camp and could prove to be a valuable chess piece in Hafley's defense. The more all of those safeties can do, the more it will be come abundantly clear that the safety spot is the most improved position on the team.