Packers at Seahawks: Score, Updates, Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ late-season gauntlet of high-stakes primetime games will continue on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Packers-Seahawks Inactives
There were no surprises for either team.
For the Packers, two defensive starters are inactive. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and safety Javon Bullard (ankle) were ruled out on Friday. Plus, receiver Malik Heath and rookie lineman Jacob Monk are out.
Heath has played in 11 games and caught six passes.
For the Seahawks, starting running back Kenneth Walker is out for a second consecutive week due to an injured calf.
Quarterback Comparison
Overall for the season, neither the Packers’ Jordan Love nor the Seahawks’ Geno Smith are having great seasons.
Love is 12th in passer rating, thanks to ranking 26th in completion percentage and 29th in interception percentage.
Smith is 17th in passer rating because he’s 23rd in yards per attempt and 19th in interception percentage.
However, this is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world, and they’ve both played much better of late.
Both teams had a Week 10 bye, which provides a tidy comparison. Over the last four games:
- Love is third with a 118.8 passer rating. He is 11th in completion percentage (67.0) but first in yards per attempt (10.3) and yards per completion (15.3). While he’s thrown 11 interceptions this season, he’s thrown only once since the bye.
“The first thing is the deep-area accuracy is really impressive,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said this week. “His arm talent is really good. He’s just got a really good control of their system and operates their offense really well, plays decisive.
“I think how he extends plays and still gets the ball down the field even when pressured is pretty dang good, as well. It’s the first time really being exposed to him on multiple games. He’s a really good player.”
- Smith is 14th with a 95.3 passer rating but is third in completion percentage (73.4). While he’s thrown 12 interceptions this season, he’s tossed only two since the bye and none the last two weeks.
“It’s been kind of a remarkable turnaround for him in terms of just where he started,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s not always where you start, but where you finish. And it tells me a lot about the person in terms of his resiliency and ability to fight through some adversity.
“He’s a dangerous quarterback. Obviously, he’s one of the top passers in the league right now and he can beat you with his legs, as well, if you give him the opportunity. We all saw the end of that San Francisco game at San Francisco earlier this year where he made a couple plays with his legs.”
The quarterbacks will be tested by defenses. Green Bay is third in the league with 24 takeaways, including 12 interceptions. Seattle’s pass defense has played at an elite level since the bye.
Action Network on Packers-Seahawks
The Packers are 2.5-point favorites. Here are some notes by The Action Network’s Evan Abrams.
- The Packers are coming off a Thursday night game, meaning coach Matt LaFleur had a few extra days to prepare. LaFleur is 16-9 with extended prep.
- Green Bay lost to Detroit last week. In the game immediately after facing the powerhouse Lions, teams this season are 4-8.
- Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has thrown two interceptions on the road but 10 at home. Also, he is 3-11 in night games.
- Seattle is an underdog for the ninth consecutive game. That’s rather remarkable considering it is leading the NFC West.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
