Packers, Bears Ready for 209th Edition of ‘Special’ Rivalry
For more than a century, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have faced off in one of football's most storied rivalries.
Since their first meeting in 1921, this matchup has become a cornerstone of NFL history. With 208 matchups entering Sunday’s latest showdown, the rivalry has featured some of football’s greatest moments and characters, and it shows no signs of losing its edge.
Soldier Field will host the latest chapter, and for players and fans alike, this isn’t just another game.
It’s the game.
“We know the history of the rivalry,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. “It’s special to be a part of something like this. The oldest rivalry in football – it’s a point of pride for us.”
Love, now leading the Packers in his second full season as a starter, knows the stakes. This isn’t just about earning a win, like he did twice last season. It’s about defending a legacy.
Packers safety Xavier McKinney, who will get his first taste of the rivalry, enters the matchup with extra motivation.
In May, Bears receiver D.J. Moore provided a dismissive response when asked about the Packers signing McKinney.
“Obviously, you’ve got the rivalry itself,” McKinney said, “but there’s a clip somewhere out there where they were asking him about the Packers getting me and he was like, ‘Who?’ All that stuff, that’s in my memory bank and I work accordingly to that.
Rivalries are built on moments like this: grudges, pride and the constant battle for bragging rights.
For the Bears, the rivalry has been an uphill battle for the better part of three decades.
No player on their roster has beaten the Packers while wearing a Chicago uniform.
“It would mean a lot. We've been getting our ass whooped for a long time now,” Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said this week. “I don't have a win against them, so it would mean a lot to me personally. I'm just looking forward to the matchup, again, the rivalry in itself, but they've got some good guys. I have a lot of respect for the head coach and what he does on that side of the ball. I'm looking forward to it.”
Under team chairman George McCaskey’s leadership, the Bears have managed only three wins against Green Bay in 13 seasons.
“It’s not where we want it to be,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said on Friday. “They’ve won the last 10. That’s been stated. We are looking to change history. That’s an important thing we rally around. It’s one game for us, but we understand where the history is and we have to be better there. We’ll play on Sunday for 3 hours and we are excited about this competition.”
For Chicago, this game represents a chance to reverse the trend and claim a rare victory against their longtime rivals.
In 1992, Brett Favre lost his first career start to the Bears. At that point, Chicago led the series 81-58-6.
However, Favre turned the tables in the rivalry before handing the reins to Aaron Rodgers, who went 24-5 against the Bears. Love won both starts last year to give the Packers a 107-95-6 advantage (including a 1-1 split in the playoffs).
Green Bay has won 10 in a row in the series, tied for the longest winning streak by either team in the rivalry. It has won five consecutive games at Soldier Field and 13 of the last 14. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and guard Elgton Jenkins are the only players on the team who’ve tasted defeat in the series.
The Packers aren’t taking this matchup lightly. Coach Matt LaFleur made sure to remind his team of the significance of this rivalry.
“We showed a video about the history,” LaFleur said. “It was just a minute long, but it really captured what this game means. We talk about wanting to own the division, and right now, we’re 0-2 in the North. This is a big-time game for us.”
This isn’t just about division standings. It’s about continuing the legacy of one of football’s most intense rivalries.
From Vince Lombardi and George Halas to Favre and Brian Urlacher, the Packers-Bears rivalry has been defined by larger-than-life figures and unforgettable moments. Every game carries the weight of 103 years of history, and this one is no different.
For fans, the buildup to Packers vs. Bears is a season-long countdown. Some say this week feels like the Super Bowl. Whether they’re at Soldier Field or watching from home, they’re part of a tradition that goes beyond the scoreboard. It’s all about pride, passion and grit, the same things that have kept this rivalry alive for generations.
