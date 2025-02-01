Packers Go Cornerback, Lineman, Pass Rusher in Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A new seven-round NFL mock draft by Pro Football Network started with a name that’s become familiar in bolstering the Green Bay Packers’ barren cornerback corps.
In 2024, Texas’ Jahdae Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 53.7 percent catch rate in 2024, when he had five interceptions and 16 passes defensed.
“There are more physical cornerbacks in this class than Jahdae Barron,” wrote PFN’s Jacob Infante, “but you’d have a hard time finding cornerbacks more fluid, explosive, and intelligent with the playmaking mentality that he has. His inside-outside versatility and ability to play safety in a pinch make him a valuable piece for a secondary.”
Cornerback Jaire Alexander might not return in 2025 after missing double-digits games for the third time in four seasons, and former first-round pick Eric Stokes and backups Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell will be free agents.
With a huge need at corner, Barron was chosen over Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas, who allowed 141 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, and East Carolina’s Shavon Revel, who is a “physical freak” but coming off a torn ACL.
The second-round choice was West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Milum.
“Wyatt Milum is a heavy-handed lineman with solid footwork in pass protection and precise strikes at the point of attack,” Infante wrote. “Whether it’s at tackle or guard, he should be a solid starter in the league.”
At the Senior Bowl, his arms measured 32 5/8 inches. Typically, that would mean an automatic move to guard, though the Packers are more lenient than most teams.
He worked at guard at the Senior Bowl.
“It’s definitely a learning experience,” he told WV Sports Now at the Senior Bowl. “It happens a lot quicker. The space is closed down. You ain’t on an island. So, that’s really the biggest difference. And, really, just getting used to it. I’ve never taken any live reps at guard. I played tackle my whole college career so just being able to come here and show I can play it, I feel like that’s important.”
Milum was a four-year starter – at right tackle in 2021 and at left tackle his final three seasons. He didn’t allow a single sack during those final three seasons and just six total pressures in 2024.
In the third round, the pick was Michigan edge defender Josaiah Stewart.
“Stewart is a smaller but crafty pass rusher with the first-step athleticism and finesse in his hands to beat offensive tackles on outside speed rushes,” Infante said.
Stewart had a conference-high 12.5 sacks as a freshman at Coastal Carolina in 2021. He spent his final two years at Michigan, with 5.5 sacks in 2023 to help the Wolverines win the national championship and 8.5 sacks in 2024.
Listed at only 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds by the school, he might not be a good fit for Green Bay’s defense, even with his prowess as a pass rusher.
In Day 3, the choices included a three-time 1,000-yard rusher plus a linebacker, guard and defensive tackle.
The Packers have an underrated need at receiver, where the group failed to live up to the hype in 2024 and Christian Watson will miss the first half of 2025 with a torn ACL. The final pick of the mock – belatedly, perhaps – addressed that need with Tennessee receiver Dont’e Thornton.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds by the school, Thornton caught 26 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, his 25.4-yard average leading the nation.
He was one of the “winners” from Shrine Bowl practices, according to NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter.
“His most notable attribute is the strider's speed once past his defender, which he's shown on multiple occasions when his man was not able to stop his progress at the line,” Reuter said as part of a longer analysis.”
Click here for the full mock and more in-depth analysis of the picks.
