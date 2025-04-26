Packers Pick Tulane’s Micah Robinson in Seventh Round of NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2024, Micah Robinson stepped up from the FCS level to play at Tulane. In 2025, Robinson will have to elevate his game again. With the first of their seventh-round picks at the NFL Draft on Saturday, the Packers selected Robinson.
After losing three cornerbacks in free agency but signing Nate Hobbs, Robinson is the first cornerback selected by the Packers.
It marks the third consecutive year in which Green Bay used a seventh-round selection on cornerback, with Carrington Valentine (2023) starting 19 games in two seasons but Kalen King (2024) spending his rookie season on the practice squad and not playing at all.
After four years at Furman, Robinson spent his final season at Tulane. In 14 games, he intercepted two passes and finished with eight passes defensed and one forced fumble. He had a pick-six against Charlotte.
“Micah has really been fun to watch,” Tulane coach Jon Sumrall said. “He makes key interceptions, and he’s gaining more confidence every day. He’s always had good ball skills, and he tracks the ball well. He’s starting to understand the system better and is playing with more awareness, especially when he has a clear view of the quarterback. He can see the throw, then plant and drive on the ball.”
Robinson was not invited to the Scouting Combine. At Tulane’s pro day, he measured 5-foot-10 7/8 and 183 pounds. With 4.42 speed in the 40, his Relative Athletic Score was 6.41.
Robinson is from Atlanta and played at Westlake High School, which produced star Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and longtime NFL corner Pacman Jones.
During his lone season with the Green Wave, Pro Football Focus charged him with a completion rate of just 46.8 percent, one touchdown and a passer rating of 52.8. He was guilty of only one penalty.
“It’s everything: film study, preparation each week, every game,” Robinson said last season. “The staff puts us in a position to succeed. We study and watch film. I bring maturity and knowledge of the game. Tulane had some younger corners when I got here. We all strive to be the best and get the job done every time.”
Robinson played well against big competition. The Green Wave’s second and third games were against Kansas State and Oklahoma. PFF charged him with 4-of-5 passing for 32 yards in those games. Finally, in the bowl game against Florida, he allowed 1-of-2 passing for 5 yards.
“He’s got a great feel in zone coverage, has good vision, ball skills, tracks it well,” Sumrall said. “It was fun to see his on-the-ball production. He's been a pretty solid tackler for the most part. We've challenged him to come down and press a little bit more than he's used to. He's gotten better at that, but to see him have those critical plays was really cool.”
At Furman, he had three interceptions and 10 passes defensed in 2022 and two interceptions and seven passes defensed in 2023.
“I’ve been playing this game for a long time,” Robinson said. “When I see the ball in the air, I would like to go get it, and that ball is usually mine when it is in the air.”
