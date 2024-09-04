Picking Winner of Every Packers Game, Including Super Bowl
We come with good news for everyone. We looked into our crystal ball and learned how the Green Bay Packers are going to fare in all 17 regular-season games this season.
Located in a city called Titletown, most seasons will begin with high expectations. This year is no different. With an impressive finish to 2023 fueling expectations for 2024, a banner year could be on the way.
Here’s our prediction for all 17 regular-season games as well as the playoffs.
Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles made a lot of changes this offseason, including replacing both coordinators and adding Saquon Barkley.
The Packers, despite a coordinator change, have been more stable. Their season ended with the arrow pointing upward. The Eagles’ arrow was pointing the opposite direction.
Both teams should be able to score on the other as the matchups favor the offense.
Ultimately, the Packers will make one more play and start 1-0.
Result: Win
Week 2: Indianapolis Colts
The Colts are a tough team to figure out. With coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson, they could win the AFC South. With Richardson’s injury history, the Colts could bottom out and finish on the outside looking in again.
Green Bay knows who they are with their quarterback and their offense. The Colts are trying to figure that out. That will be the difference.
Result: Win
Week 3: at Tennessee Titans
The Titans are a sneaky-bad matchup for the Packers with their big defensive line, but it’s tough to imagine Will Levis being able to keep pace with Jordan Love and Co.
Result: Win
Week 4: Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota is in a transition year. J.J. McCarthy, its first-round pick, is the future at quarterback but he is out for the season following knee surgery.
Veteran Sam Darnold can make some plays, and the Vikings have some premier weapons with Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones, but the Packers are the better team. They’re at home. They should win to cap a 4-0 first quarter of the season.
Result: Win
Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams
Rams coach Sean McVay finally gets his first win over his counterpart, Matt LaFleur. The Packers aren’t going to go undefeated, and trips to the West Coast typically have not been kind to LaFleur and his teams. This will be no different. Matt Stafford has one more big game in him against the Packers.
Result: Loss
Week 6: Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals could be a team on the rise but, at this early point of the year, they will still be trying to figure some things out. Kyler Murray will be building chemistry with first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison will be able to make some plays and Arizona’s defense should give some help, but it won’t be enough.
Result: Win
Week 7: Houston Texans
This game will be billed as a Super Bowl preview between two of the best young quarterbacks in football with C.J. Stroud going against Jordan Love. It’s a wonder this game was not given primetime priority, but it will be a standard noon kickoff.
This game will be the Packers’ Winter Warning game with their all-white jerseys and white helmets.
This should be a good back-and-forth battle, with the Packers getting the last laugh on a late field goal from Brayden Narveson.
Result: Win
Week 8: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Unfamiliar opponent in an odd environment has usually spelled disaster for the Packers. Jacksonville seems to fit the description. They’re talented enough with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and coached well enough with Doug Pederson roaming the sidelines.
Every year there is a game that makes you wonder how the Packers could lose. This game seems to fit that billing.
Result: Loss
Week 9: Detroit Lions
Last year, the Lions came into Lambeau Field and sent a message to the Packers that they were the new team to beat in the NFC North.
This game will have that sort of feel to it, as well, but on the flip side. The Packers smoked the Lions on Thanksgiving in Detroit. The Lions are set to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC this year. This should be one of the best games of the season, and the Packers will enter their bye week with a huge victory.
Result: Win
Week 11: at Chicago Bears
Yes, the Bears have a new quarterback in Caleb Williams. Yes, they’ve changed things around on offense to make them more explosive. Yes, their defense was pretty good a year ago and could be better this year.
Still, it’s Green Bay against Chicago. Until there’s reason to believe otherwise, you can pencil in another Packers victory in Soldier Field.
Result: Win
Week 12: San Francisco 49ers
This will be a showdown at Lambeau Field between two of the NFC’s best. Unfortunately for the Packers, until you see them beat the 49ers, it’s hard to imagine them actually doing it.
If the Packers are going to get back to the Super Bowl, this feels like a dragon they’ll have to slay. It will not be on this cold November day.
Result: Loss
Week 13: Miami Dolphins
The Packers will have no time to lick their wounds after a disappointing home loss to the 49ers, as they’ll be entertaining the Dolphins on Thanksgiving just four days later.
The Dolphins’ speed will present a challenge, and the weather will be something to watch. Recently, the Packers have not experienced the homefield advantage you’d come to expect when the temperatures dip.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled in the elements during his career. That will remain the same as the Packers score a big win in primetime.
Result: Win
Week 14: at Detroit Lions
The Lions will avenge their loss from earlier in the season to get a season split with the Packers and remain in the race for the NFC North crown.
Result: Loss
Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks
Seattle has been a house of horrors for Green Bay. Of course, the 2014 NFC Championship Game comes to mind, but they have not won there since Aaron Rodgers’ first season as a starter way back in 2008.
This primetime game will be no different. The Packers’ struggles continue in Seattle as they suffer what will be their only losing streak of the year.
Result: Loss
Week 16: New Orleans Saints
Here’s a bounce-back opportunity against a team that Jordan Love had his first signature victory against a season ago.
Love and Co. return in a big way at home against a Saints team that will be playing out the string by this point in the year.
Result: Win
Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings
Like the Saints the week prior, the Vikings will have their eyes on the golf course by this point in the year. They’ll be competitive for a while but, eventually, reality will set in and the Packers will pull away.
Result: Win
Week 18: Chicago Bears
This game could be the difference for the No. 1 seed for the Packers and a potential playoff berth for the Bears.
In this case, we go back to the rules from the prior matchup. Until the Bears give a reason to believe they can beat the Packers, go with recent history.
Result: Win
Final Record
12-5 and NFC North Champions
NFL Playoffs
NFC Championship: Green Bay Over Philadelphia
AFC Championship: Cleveland over Kansas City
Super Bowl: Green Bay Over Cleveland
For the 14th time in their illustrious history, the Green Bay Packers are going to be known as world champions.
The bet is that the offense, led by 2024 league MVP Jordan Love, will continue to roll as it did to end last season.
The key, however, will be a more well-rounded ground game and a better defense that peaks at the right time.
Jeff Hafley said all the right things during his first training camp as defensive coordinator. Now, he has to make it happen.
He has the pieces to do so.
Green Bay’s defense should be better than it was a year ago, and it nearly reached the NFC Championship Game with a group that finished in the bottom half of the league.
The kicking situation remains unstable, but Narveson also has said all the right things.
None of the things said will matter if the defense and kicking game do not prove themselves on the field.
The bet here is that the time is now for the Packers to win the Super Bowl. Brian Gutekunst knows that. The rest of the organization knows it.
There is a different urgency surrounding the Packers this year.
If the Packers stay healthy enough, the prediction is that they’ll finally break through as Love wins his first Super Bowl in the same stadium that Brett Favre won his.
