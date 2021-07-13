53-Man Roster Projection: TE Dan Arnold Player Profile
TE Dan Arnold
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 220 lbs
College: Wisconsin-Platteville
NFL Stats: 51 receptions, 715 yards, 7 TDs
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Despite Matt Rhule's high praise for Ian Thomas this offseason, I'm going with Dan Arnold as the starter. Arnold has the best hands of all the tight ends and should immediately fix the Panthers' lack of production from that position in the passing game. Is he George Kittle or Travis Kelce? Absolutely not but he should be a reliable option for Sam Darnold over the middle of the field and even in the red zone. Last year with the Arizona Cardinals, Arnold caught 31 passes for 438 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers' tight end room combined only totaled 27 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. So yeah, Arnold is TE1.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
No doubter here. Arnold is going to be a huge part of the Panthers' offense in 2021 and he could develop into a star if Joe Brady gets him involved enough. Greg Olsen had some productive years in Chicago prior to arriving in Carolina but really got it going once he became a Panther. I understand it's a different coaching staff and all but Arnold could have a similar jump in production with the Panthers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
RT Taylor Moton Player Profile
OT Brady Christensen Player Profile
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.