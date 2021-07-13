53-Man Roster Projection: TE Dan Arnold Player Profile

TE Dan Arnold

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 220 lbs

College: Wisconsin-Platteville

NFL Stats: 51 receptions, 715 yards, 7 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Despite Matt Rhule's high praise for Ian Thomas this offseason, I'm going with Dan Arnold as the starter. Arnold has the best hands of all the tight ends and should immediately fix the Panthers' lack of production from that position in the passing game. Is he George Kittle or Travis Kelce? Absolutely not but he should be a reliable option for Sam Darnold over the middle of the field and even in the red zone. Last year with the Arizona Cardinals, Arnold caught 31 passes for 438 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers' tight end room combined only totaled 27 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. So yeah, Arnold is TE1.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

No doubter here. Arnold is going to be a huge part of the Panthers' offense in 2021 and he could develop into a star if Joe Brady gets him involved enough. Greg Olsen had some productive years in Chicago prior to arriving in Carolina but really got it going once he became a Panther. I understand it's a different coaching staff and all but Arnold could have a similar jump in production with the Panthers.

