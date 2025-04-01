Eagles' star pass-catcher predicted to join Panthers on draft night
The tight end room the Carolina Panthers currently have could be worse, but it's also not that inspiring. Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble have both at times looked like capable starters, but they've both also faded into the background all too often. The need for a legitimate starter and potentially a star at the position is there.
The Panthers can draft someone. Tyler Warren has been picked by them in a couple of mock drafts, but the latest draft update says there's a buzz for wide receivers but not for Warren at eighth overall. The only alternative is a trade.
With the Eagles reportedly mulling a trade of longtime star Dallas Goedert, one NFL insider believes he could be headed to Carolina when the draft rolls around. Last Word on Sports' David Latham said the Panthers are one of four possible landing spots.
"The Carolina Panthers have several young pass-catchers who showed promise in 2025, but they don’t have much in terms of proven veterans. Adam Thielen isn’t getting any younger, so perhaps the team could target someone like Dallas Goedert in a trade," he said. "Goedert could be the perfect security blanket for the resurgent Bryce Young while playing a mentoring role for second-year tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders."
It's hard to deny the fit, and it is difficult to imagine that Goedert at his age would cost all that much in terms of draft capital. However, the Panthers invested in the tight end room already. They have two guys there, and most teams don't utilize three.
If they do, one of them is usually a blocking tight end who basically functions as an extra offensive lineman. A Goedert trade would be a surprise, but as Latham noticed, it definitely could happen.
