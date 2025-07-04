Key 2025 position battle for Carolina Panthers identified by NFL analyst
The Carolina Panthers finished 2024 on a strong note — or they were at least much better by the end of the season than the beginning. They're hopeful they can ride that momentum into the new season, especially when it comes to the growth of quarterback Bryce Young. While his development throughout the year was impressive, the Panthers know his play is far from their biggest concern.
Carolina had a historically bad defense in 2024, which is why Ejiro Evero has suddenly dropped in defensive coordinator rankings. In an effort to get back on track, they added Tre'Von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton, Patrick Jones II, and Bobby Brown III in free agency. They also selected Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft.
According to Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, those two will be part of the biggest position battle as they fight for a spot along with D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II.
"Last season, nobody on the team had even six sacks. D.J. Wonnum was a starter last year but saw his 2024 season cut short. Carolina signed Patrick Jones II in free agency and drafted both Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft."
The lack of pressure off the edge was a huge problem for the Panthers last season, which led to the overhaul. If they can get someone to emerge as a legitimate threat, it would help the entire defense improve. That's what makes this battle so important.
