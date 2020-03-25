Panthers Free Agency Tracker

The Carolina Panthers have arguably been the most active team in the NFL since Monday morning. Owner David Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney have made an array of moves in the last 36 hours, signing, trading, and releasing several key players. While the team is headed towards a rebuild, it does not prevent Carolina from being an active player in free agency.

Here is a full breakdown of all the moves the Panthers have made this offseason including the team’s signings, departures, and players who have yet to sign new contracts.

Panthers Free Agency Signings

WR Robby Anderson - Signed a two-year, $20 million deal with Panthers.

QB P.J. Walker - Signed a two-year, $1.565 million deal with Panthers.

LB Tahir Whitehead - Signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Panthers.

QB Teddy Bridgewater - Signed a three-year, $63 million deal with Panthers.

DE Stephen Weatherly - Signed two-year, $12.5 million deal with Panthers.

DL Chris Smith - Signed a one-year deal with Panthers.

OL John Miller - Signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Panthers.

CB Juston Burris - Signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Panthers.

WR Keith Kirkwood - Signed a one-year deal with Panthers.

WR/KR Pharoh Cooper - Signed a one-year deal with Panthers.

TE Seth DeValve - Agreed to a deal with Panthers.

WR Seth Roberts - Agreed to a deal with Panthers.

S Tre Boston - Re-signed with Panthers on a three-year, $18 million deal.

Panthers Free Agency Departures

QB Cam Newton - Released by Panthers.

QB Kyle Allen - Traded to the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick (148 overall).

DT Dontari Poe - Signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

G Greg Van Roten - Signed a three-year deal with the New York Jets.

S Eric Reid - Released by Panthers.

LB Bruce Irvin - Agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

CB James Bradberry - Signed three-year, $43.5 million deal with the New York Giants.

DE Mario Addison- Agreed to a three-year, $30.4 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

DL Vernon Butler Jr. - Agreed to two-year, $16 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

DL Gerald McCoy - Agreed to three-year, $20 deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

S Colin Jones - Released by Panthers.

TE Greg Olsen - Signed one-year, $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Panthers Free Agents Who Have Not Signed New Deals

CB Ross Cockrell

WR Jarius Wright - Panthers did not pick up 2020 option.

CB Javien Elliot

WR Chris Hogan

DE Wes Horton

G Daryl Williams

DT Kyle Love

NT Stacey McGee

What do you think of the Panthers free agency moves thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss with fellow Panther fans!

