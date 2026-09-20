Carolina Defense Must Make Amends, 4 Other Things to Know About Panthers vs. Falcons

Can you really come up with positives after a game in which a team lost at home and gave up a single-game franchise record for points? Yes, Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers were on the short end of a 59-37 clash with the Chicago Bears. The teams were tied 31-all in the third quarter before Caleb Williams and company outscored the defending NFC South champions 28-6 the rest of the way.

As for the positives, the Panthers did roll up 478 yards and 37 points in the loss, and that scoring total surpassed any contest in 2025. Quarterback Bryce Young did serve up a first-half interception, but he wound up throwing for 361 yards and three scores and also ran for a touchdown.

The bad news was that Ejiro Evero’s revamped defensive unit was scorched for 552 total yards and eight offensive touchdowns. The Bears scored 14-plus points in each of the game’s four quarters.

Canales’s team is in Atlanta today, and currently own a three-game winning streak in the series. That includes two straight victories at Mercedes-Benz Stadium—both in overtime.

Panthers vs. Falcons History

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first regular-season game in Panthers’ history took place against the Falcons in 1995 at the since-demolished Georgia Dome. Atlanta came away with a 23-20 overtime victory, and currently owns a 37-25 lead in the all-time standings. However, Carolina has prevailed in the last three meetings and owns a 4-1 record in the last five encounters between the clubs.

A year ago, the Panthers swept this series for the first time since 2013. In Week 3 of 2025, Canales’s club blanked the Falcons, 30-0. Eight weeks later at Atlanta, Bryce Young and company completed the sweep via a 30-27 overtime triumph.

Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker picked up where he left off in 2025

The fact Jalen Coker was a UDFA is unbelievable man 😭😭



8 REC, 138 YDS, 2 TD pic.twitter.com/FV1QKll1cD — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 13, 2026

The former undrafted free agent began his third NFL season in impressive fashion. Wideout Jalen Coker was targeted nine times and caught eight passes for 138 yards and two TDs in last week’s loss to the Bears. In his last seven outings, including playoffs, he’s totaled 36 grabs for 516 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2025, Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson rolled up an NFL-high 2,298 yards from scrimmage, scored 11 TDs and earned First Team All-Pro honors. Last Sunday, he touched the ball 29 times, gained 173 total yards and scored the Falcons’ only touchdown in the team’s 20-13 loss to the Steelers. Does he need to do more?

Falcons’ OLB Za’Darius Smith Bears Watching

Linebacker Devin Lloyd’s debut with the Panthers saw him lead the team with 13 tackles, nine of those solo efforts. However, the 2025 Pro Bowler with the Jaguars didn’t wow the staff at Pro Football Focus. Out of 58 qualifying linebackers in Week 1, his 31.9 overall grade ranked a disappointing 55th on the list.

With edge rushers Jalon Walker (torn ACL) and James Pearce Jr. (suspended) out, Atlanta added veteran Za’Darius Smith to the roster in mid-August. He finished last week’s clash with the Steelers with three tackles and the Falcons’ only two sacks, and hopes to steadily harass Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young.