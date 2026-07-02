Panthers Can Still Sign Ex-Raiders Linebacker to Bolster Improving Defense

The Carolina Panthers obviously wanted to focus on the defense during the offseason. In 2024, it was a historically bad unit, and it made strides to mediocrity in 2025. More work was needed, and the Panthers didn't waste time.

They signed nine players on that side of the ball out of 20 total free agents. They spent four of their seven draft picks on defense, too. This is, by most accounts, the most improved defense in football.

That's not to say it's without holes or is in perfect shape. That is not true. One could argue the Panthers need another linebacker, another safety, another cornerback, and an interior lineman.

One of those issues can be addressed with an easy free agent signing that would, at this point, cost next to nothing.

Panthers can and should bring in ex-Raiders LB Devin White

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) makes a reception defended by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers signed Devin Lloyd to fix what was one of the worst linebacker groups in the NFL last season. Christian Rozeboom was not cut out for starting, and Trevin Wallace was both inconsistent and injured.

Beyond those two, it was even more dire. So, the Panthers went out and brought in the bext linebacker on the open market in Lloyd, a second-team All-Pro in 2025. But he isn't going to fix everything.

Beside him, Trevin Wallace should improve with a reduced role and better health, but the jury is still out on whether or not he can be a good NFL player. Someone we know has been a good NFL player is still available, though.

Ex-Raiders linebacker Devin White was a tackling machine last year, and he improbably still sits on the market. He hasn't been signed, as if he's just waiting for the Panthers to wise up and grab him.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton listed White as one of the best remaining bargain-bin additions a team can make, and he pitched the Panthers as a perfect landing spot.

"A former top-five pick from the 2019 draft, Devin White has clear strengths and weaknesses that can be utilized and masked, respectively," Moton said of the 28-year-old linebacker.

White has a nine-sack season in his repertoire and finished last season with the second-most tackles for a loss on the Raiders (11). What team needs help getting stops in the backfield more than the Panthers?

The bugaboo for White is pass coverage, but if he were opposite Lloyd, one of the best coverage linebackers, Ejiro Evero would be able to mask him a little easier. And truthfully, he can't be much worse than the Panthers' 2025 linebacker unit in terms of coverage.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moton concluded, "In a two-down role with limited exposure to coverage assignments, White can be a starting inside linebacker alongside a reliable second-level cover defender. If he signs with a team, it'll likely be a one-year, prove-it deal."

We're having a hard time coming up with reasons Dan Morgan shouldn't go after this with aggressiveness ahead of training camp in a few weeks.