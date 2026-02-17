PFF Mock Draft Has Good News and Bad News for Carolina Panthers

Any number of NFL mock drafts have the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers addressing the defensive front with the 19th overall pick on April 23. There has been mention of performers such as Peter Woods (Clemson) and Keldric Faulk (Auburn)—both who could help the NFL’s 20th-ranked run defense in 2025.

Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus is no exception. He has GM Dan Morgan opting for interior presence Caleb Banks from the University of Florida. “Banks flashed at the Senior Bowl after returning to action for Florida late in the year due to injury. He has the size that NFL teams look for on the defensive interior, and he flashed both as a pass rusher and against the run in college, recording four sacks back in 2024.”

That’s all well and good, but it’s worth noting that Carolina’s defense did takes massive steps forward in terms of stopping the run this past season after a forgettable showing in 2024.

Could Panthers Actually Add Another Defensive Tackle to the Mix?

That’s because Morgan signed veterans such as Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III and used a fifth-round pick last April on Gators’ Cam Jackson. They teamed with returnees Derrick Brown and A’Shawn Robinson. Ejiro Evero’s unit allowed 123.3 yards per game rushing, quite the improvement from the team’s showing (179.8) in ’24.

The selection of Banks would mark the first time Carolina used a first-round pick on a defensive player was back in 2021. The choice was cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has been named to two consecutive Pro Bowls. In any case, the Panthers appear to have a much-bigger need at edge rusher having totaled a mere 89 sacks in 51 regular-season games dating back to 2023.

Pass-Rushing Help in the Second Round Again?

Hence, McGuinness has Morgan using his second-round selection (51st overall) on University of Missouri pass rusher Zion Young. He joined the Tigers in 2024 after two seasons at Michigan State, and totaled a career-best 6.5 sacks this past season. The irony here is that the Panthers got pass-rusher Nic Scourton, who tied for the team lead with five sacks in 2025, at No. 51 a year ago.

It’s worth noting that the last time the franchise used its top two selections on defensive help was back in 2020. That would be defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos in the first and second round, respectively. Of course, that would be the year that the Panthers used all of their seven picks on that same side of the ball.

Another Target for Panthers' QB Bryce Young

In the third round, McGuinness has the team adding to its young wide receiving corps via University of Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch, who in his only season with the Bulldogs led the SEC with 81 receptions—good for 811 yards and six touchdowns. In two seasons with Southern Cal from 2023-24, Branch totaled 78 grabs for 823 yards and just three TDs.

A year ago, Morgan made eight selections in April’s draft—four on offense and four on defense. Will this year’s haul be just as balanced?

