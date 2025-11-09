Rico Dowdle marches on, 4 other things to know about Panthers vs. Saints
For the first time this season, Dave Canales’s team is the hunted and not the hunter. In other words, it’s Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season and the Carolina Panthers are actually the favorite as they host the 1-8 New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
After a shaky 1-3 start, Canales’s resourceful club now owns a 5-4 record following its stunning 16-13 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Panthers are 4-1 in their last five outings—three of those victories by three points apiece.
As for the Saints, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will make his second NFL start on Sunday. Kellen Moore’s team lost last Sunday to the Rams at SoFi Stadium, 34-10. New Orleans managed just 224 yards of total offense and held the football for just 16:07.
Panthers vs. Saints History
The franchises have been divisional rivals since the Panthers joined the league in 1995. First, it was the NFC West, and then the NFC South when the NFL realigned in 2002. Including a playoff victory in 2017 (which happens to be the last time Carolina reached the postseason), the Saints own a three-game lead (32-29) in the standings. A year ago, the clubs split their two-game set, with both teams prevailing at home. In Week 1 at the Superdome, the Saints rolled to a 47-10 victory. Eight weeks later, the Panthers came away with a 23-22 win at Charlotte.
The Rico Dowdle Show Remains a Big Hit
He now ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (735) behind the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (895), Buffalo’s James Cook (867), and Denver’s J.K. Dobbins (772). Rico Dowdle has started just three games, but in those contests, he’s totaled 78 carries for 519 yards and three TDs—running for 130-plus yards in each outing.
Despite a surprising 5-4 record, the Panthers’ point differential is minus-35. Other than the team’s 30-0 triumph over the Falcons in Week 3, Carolina’s other four victories in 2025 have been by a combined 16 points. Meanwhile, three of the club’s four losses by Canales’s club have been by at least 16 points.
Saints’ LB Demario Davis Must Be Dealt With
If Dowdle and the Panthers are going to have success running the ball in this clash, someone needs to get a hat on Saints’ linebacker Demario Davis. That’s easier said than done when it comes to the 14-year pro, who is not only Pro Football Focus’ ninth-rated linebacker, but ranks sixth when it comes to run defense.
Bryce Young and company have their issues early in game, but that could change against a Saints’ defense that has had its own problems in the first quarter and before intermission. All told, Moore’s squad has been outscored a combined 75-16 after 15 minutes of play, and a whopping 168-85 in the first half in ’25.
