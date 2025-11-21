Why Tetairoa McMillan is one of NFL's most intriguing players in Week 12
It’s the latest version of Fantasy Pros' Pat Fitzmaurice's 10 most intriguing players. NFL Week 12 is already underway as the Houston Texans held off the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, 23-19.
There is a very interesting clash on Monday evening at Levi’s Stadium. The 6-5 Carolina Panthers take on the 7-4 San Francisco 49ers, with both teams obviously in the playoff hunt. Fitzmaurice has his eye on a rookie wide receiver coming off his top performance of 2025.
“The Panthers’ first-round draft pick is coming off his best game of the season,” explained Fitzmaurice. “Tetairoa McMillan had eight catches against the Falcons for 130 yards and two touchdowns. McMillan’s talent is obvious, but quarterback Bryce Young has mostly been a hindrance to his rookie receiver this season."
"Young was averaging a paltry 5.6 yards per pass attempt before exploding for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns last week. Can Young and McMillan provide a satisfying encore in Week 12? It’s not out of the question.”
This season, the eighth overall pick in April’s draft has been Dave Canales’s top producer when it comes to the club’s aerial attack. McMilan’s lead Carolina in catches (54), receiving yards (748), and touchdown grabs (4).
“The Panthers have a Monday night matchup against the 49ers,” added Fitzmaurice, “who gave up 452 passing yards to Arizona’s Jacoby Brissett last week. San Francisco’s pass rush is almost nonexistent. The 49ers rank last in the NFL in sacks (12) and last in pressure rate (13.1 percent). The 49ers’ cornerbacks are basically sitting ducks. Week 12 could be fruitful for McMillan.”
Talk about an opportunity? Only four teams in the league are allowing more passing yards per game than Kyle Shanahan’s club. The Niners have allowed at least two touchdown passes in four straight games and in seven of their 11 outings this season. It’s hard to imagine Canales not giving Young and McMillan the opportunity to exploit this San Francisco weakness.
