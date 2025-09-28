Sloppy Patriots could make things easy for suddenly-opportunistic Panthers
Much has been written about that porous defense of the 2024 Carolina Panthers, and understandably so. That unit allowed the most total yards and the most rushing yards in the league. Dave Canales’s squad surrendered the most points (534) in a single season in NFL history. Ejiro Evero’s unit permitted an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes and Carolina managed a disappointing 32 sacks. The list of issues is somewhat endless.
Another for the Panthers that has actually been a liability for several seasons is the inability to come up with opponent miscues. In 2024, Canales’s club forced just 17 turnovers in as many games. In fact, dating back to 2021, the Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders are tied for the fewest takeaways (66) in the league.
After three weeks of play in 2025, Carolina has forced five turnovers—coming up four interceptions and one fumble recovery. Three of those takeaways came last Sunday in the team’s stunning 30-0 victory over the visiting Atlanta Falcons. Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade returned a Michael Penix interception 11 yards for a touchdown, veteran Mike Jackson came away with a pick, and safety Demani Richardson recovered an Atlanta fumble late in the game.
Improving Panthers must continue to be ball hawks
Canales’s team is in Foxborough on Sunday afternoon facing a New England Patriots’ club that outgained the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers in a big way last Sunday in terms of total yards (369-203). However, second-year quarterback Drake Maye was picked off in the end zone once, and lost a fumble as well. All told, the Pats gave up the football five times in a 21-14 loss.
It’s worth noting that Mike Vrabel’s team has combined for six turnovers in their two losses this season. On the other hand, the Patriots played mistake-free football in the club’s wild 33-37 victory at Miami in Week 2. If Jaycee Horn and the suddenly-opportunistic Panthers’ defense can make life uncomfortable for Maye and company, Canales’s club could steal a victory at Foxborough.
