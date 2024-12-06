Analyst Unveils Bold Goal for Patriots
The New England Patriots are just 3-10, so the 2024 NFL season is over for them in terms of a playoff perspective (not that the Patriots were ever going to contend for a playoff spot anyway).
However, there are still plenty of things New England can focus on over the final four games of the year.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified one goal in particular: getting the young receivers more involved.
"The Pats could still use a No. 1 receiver this offseason, but the other roles are theoretically up for grabs," Ballentine wrote. "Between Kashon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and DeMario Douglas, they have four receivers on the active roster who are 23 or younger."
Both Polk and Baker were selected in the NFL Draft last spring, but neither player has been productive. Polk has logged just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns, and Baker has not been targeted once all season.
"Getting more out of Polk and even seeing an appearance from Baker would be a good development to close out the year," added Ballentine.
That's certainly a salient point.
When the Patriots selected Polk and Baker last April, many expected both receivers to make a significant impact in New England's offense.
Instead, we have scarcely heard from either player.
Polk expressed some frustration with his lack of playing time earlier in the season, and Baker hasn't even made the most of his special teams opportunities.
New England definitely needs to add more pass-catchers during the offseason, but it would also be nice to see its young receivers actually make some plays the rest of the way.
The question is whether or not the Pats will even give them the chance to do so.
