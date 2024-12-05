Patriots, Cowboys Predicted to Swing Massive Trade
The New England Patriots will have a lot of work to do this coming offseason in order to fill all of the holes up and down their roster.
Fortunately, they will have plenty of cap room in order to make some moves in free agency, but the Patriots will also need to hit it big in the NFL Draft.
That's why New England may look to trade back into the first round to land multiple early picks, and Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire thinks that's exactly what the Pats will do.
In a recent three-round mock draft, McElroy has the Patriots selecting Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the fourth overall pick and then swinging a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys to move back into the first round.
"The Patriots got their big-time receiving target with Tet McMillan, and now, they go big-game hunting for a new offensive tackle," McElroy wrote. "It all starts with one top prospect slipping down the board, and New England trading up to No. 13 with the Dallas Cowboys to grab him."
McElroy then has New England taking Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks with the pick.
Two of the Pats' biggest needs are at wide receiver and offensive tackle, so it would absolutely make sense for the Patriots to target both positions with their first couple of draft picks.
But would New England sacrifice quantity by trading back into Round 1?
If the Pats are trying to go for the best players available rather than spreading the wealth, then they absolutely would.
That being said, it's important to keep in mind that the Patriots may address at least one of those holes via free agency, which would lessen their need to make a big draft day trade.
We'll see what New England decides to do in a few months.
