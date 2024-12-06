Patriots' Jerod Mayo Wants More from Several Players
The New England Patriots aren't playing for a playoff spot at this point, so it would make sense for the Patriots to seriously evaluate their entire roster as the regular season comes to a close.
That means experimenting with different players to see who may have what it takes to stick around for the long haul, and that is apparently what head coach Jerod Mayo is planning on doing.
During a recent interview with Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Mayo revealed that he wants more playing time from several young players over the final month.
“You have (Javon) Baker, you have (Ja’Lynn) Polk, you have Layden Robinson, Caedan Wallace — all of those guys — we wanna push them out there in an effort to know what we have in the offseason,” Mayo said.
Polk and Baker in particular have been major disappointments this year.
New England selected both wide receivers in the NFL Draft last spring and was hoping that both players would help its aerial attack in 2024.
Instead, both pass-catchers have essentially been non-factors.
Polk has logged just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns while Baker has not even been targeted once thus far.
The former expressed frustration over his role earlier in the year, and while Baker has gotten some opportunities on special teams, he hasn't produced.
As for Robinson and Wallace, the Pats are in desperate need of offensive line help, so if both players could have an impressive last several games, it would definitely go a long way in helping the Patriots moving forward.
Of course, New England still has to address these holes during the offseason, but it would be also nice if it had some in-house solutions.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!