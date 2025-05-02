Anonymous Exec Sounds Off on Patriots' Will Campbell Pick
With their fourth-overall selection in this year's NFL draft, the New England Patriots made the call to address their needs in the offensive trenches by going with LSU tackle Will Campbell, one of the best offensive line prospects in the class.
Compared to a flashy receiver pick or a trade up to acquire a top-three selection in the class, sticking-and-picking a tackle prospect Campbell might not be a move that jumps off the page, but the LSU product comes in with rock-solid traits and upside on and off the field, while establishes a much-needed presence on the left side of the line New England has been coveting for some time.
Campbell is far from a perfect prospect, even facing big questions on whether he can be a sustainable left tackle at the next level due to his length concerns. But when asking around the league, executives seem to think New England made a solid call in selecting the LSU product at fourth overall.
During an interview with The Athletic insider Mike Sando, an anonymous NFL executive shared their thoughts on the Patriots' pickup of Campbell, giving New England some due credit for the selection.
“Everybody was complaining about the length of Campbell’s arms, but it all depends on what you have,” an NFL exec said. “I would not want him to play left tackle for us, because we have a guy. They have nobody. Campbell will come in and be the best player on that front. I liked it.”
The biggest flaw many will point out with Campbell is the arm length. His arms measured 32 5/8" at the NFL Combine, which stacks him up a bit lower than a prototypical tackle would be, leading to many seeing his future being at guard rather than tackle in the pros.
For some teams, perhaps Campbell's fit into their offensive line isn't as ideal as what New England's situation presented, but even with those limitations potentially playing a factor in his future fit within the Patriots' five-man unit, those around the league still see some productive value in New England's choice.
Consistency in the SEC against top-level edge rushers while lining up at left tackle gives some optimism for his fit as Drake Maye's blindside protector. It remains to be seen if his length could truly inhibit his ceiling on the left side, but based on his dominant college sample size, those numbers might not mean much.
Regardless of where he lines up, Campbell has the skillset to translate as a top-end starter on the inside and in the process, fulfill a huge need for the future success and development of New England's offense, and in the end, emerge as a success of a selection atop this year's draft board.
