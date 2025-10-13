Fans Call for Patriots, Saints Refs to be Investigated
It is safe to say that NFL fans complaining about league officials is a tale as old as time.
The league was founded all the back in the early 1920s with an original three-man officiating crew consisting of the referee, the umpire and the linesman. As officiating as a whole has evolved and only become more complex, some would think this means there's a general positive consensus surrounding the current performances of refs. They would be incorrect. The Week 6 matchup of the 2025 season saw official Adrian Hill lead with some poor calls for the matchup between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints.
Despite several missed calls not in their favor, the Patriots still managed a 25-19 victory that saw them post 333 total yards over the Saints.
Most significantly — a 61-yard touchdown pass to DeMario Douglas was taken away due to non-existent offensive pass interference. An additional 50+ yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye was stripped for another pass interference call later on.
Though, the Saints suffered from Hill and his crew as well; New Orleans orner Quincy Riley was also called for defensive pass interference which set the Patriots up at the 50-yard line later on.
NFL Fans Irate, Calling for League To Interfere With Recent Officiating
Despite the end result, fans were not too thrilled with watching New England having one touchdown and 113 yards of offensive effort taken away.
"Please investigate every single ref working the Patriots game," said one Patriots fan directly to the NFL officiating X account.
"Not to be dramatic but I need this Patriots-Saints officiating crew to be thrown in prison," podcaster Pete Blackburn said on X. "What's truly masterful is that every time the Patriots make a big play there's a yellow marker that shows up 5 seconds after the play has concluded."
"Investigate these refs, this may be the worst officiated game I've witnessed in a long time," another fan said.
"I try not to talk about the refs much. They all make mistakes. It's a hard job," The Athletic Senior Writer Chad Graff said. "But this crew in New Orleans has had a really tough day. That [Chris] Olave incompletion looked like a catch and fumble to me."
"Thus concludes the worst officiated game I have ever watched in my life. Ever," a Boston sports account said. "Submit the tape to the league."
The officiating was so bad that even former Manhattan assistant district attorney Mark Bederow chimed in on social media, asking for Hill and his crew to be terminated from the league.
"This entire crew from the Patriots-Saints game should be fired tomorrow," Bederow said. "An absolute joke to make the calls they have made and not call DPI on the Hollins play. Embarrassing, WWF level officiating."
Hill has been a league official since the 2010 season.
