Former Patriots Safety Signs With Titans
A former member of the New England Patriots' secondary has found a new home ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Tennessee Titans have agreed to a deal with former Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe.
It effectively adds some extra depth to the Titans' safety unit a few weeks out from the regular season kicking off, while also giving Tennessee a look at Bledsoe through their three preseason games on the horizon across the next month.
Bledsoe started his career in the NFL with the Patriots in 2021 as a sixth-round pick coming out of Missouri, selected at 188th overall, and ended up spending two years in New England, seeing time on both the defensive side of the ball and special teams. While in Foxboro, Bledsoe played in four games, logging one total tackle in his tenure.
His time with New England would inevitably end ahead of the 2024 season, as he would be released after two years with the team. Bledsoe's most recent season was spent in the UFL throughout 2024, before he signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a futures/reserves contract earlier this offseason, then was cut in June.
Now, Bledsoe finds his way back on a roster ahead of the motions of preseason, as he heads to Tennessee in hopes of gaining some traction within their 53-man roster discussion.
Bledsoe fills into a safety unit with the Titans currently held down by veterans Amani Hooker and offseason addition Xavier Woods, also with names like rookie Kevin Winston Jr. and Mike Brown sitting down the depth chart as well. Time will tell if Bledsoe will have the juice to make that roster cut, but he'll have just under a month to prove his worth.
