Insider Offers Surprising Outlook on Patriots Leadership
After a 1-6 start and some questionable public comments from New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, there have been real questions coming up about his future with the team.
There are some who believe that he could be somewhat on the hot seat. He has not done much to show that he can be the guy to lead the Patriots forward and back into contention. However, he's also just in his first year.
Many first-year head coaches struggle with adjusting to the new role. Mayo is no different.
One New England insider, Phil Perry, spoke out about the future of the Patriots' leadership, including Mayo and general manager Eliot Wolf.
Perry does not see New England parting ways with either of them after the 2024 season.
"I think there's a good chance that both Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf are back at the end of this year -- an extremely good chance," Perry said. "I wouldn't put a percentage on it, but again, it would have to be something completely unforeseen for those guys to lose their jobs."
The idea that the Patriots could fire Mayo after just one season has been a bit of a reach.
Granted, he has not done a great job so far. He has made some mistakes, especially publicly criticizing his players to the media.
Despite those mistakes, Mayo was well loved by Robert Kraft and the New England front office. Kraft has been open about knowing that Mayo was his guy to follow Bill Belichick for some time. That doesn't get thrown out the window after just one year.
Of course, that could change if his mistakes continue getting worse throughout the season. He has to start showing signs of development throughout the season.
That being said, what has happened so far this year has not been a firable offense yet. The Patriots were never going to be a contender or a good football team this year.
Now, if these struggles continue into next season and the team doesn't take a step forward, these rumors could make more sense.
