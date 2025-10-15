Patriots Mike Vrabel Gets Candid on Facing Titans in Week 7
As the New England Patriots turn their attention toward their Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Pats head coach Mike Vrabel appears to be taking his cues from "The Godfather.”
The new ‘HC of the NEP,’ who also coached the Titans from 2018-23, had more success than failure during his time in Nashville. Though his tenure in Music City may have come to an unceremonious end, the 50-year-old is treating his upcoming return as ‘strictly business,’ and ’not personal.’
“I think it would file under the category of, is it interesting or important? I would probably say this would be very interesting,” Vrabel told reporters earlier this week. “But in the end, not very important to our preparation or what we need to continue to try to do to improve as a team. But having spent six years there or seven years there, I think it'll be nice to see some people that I haven't seen in a few years that helped us win, players and staff. But we've got a huge job here to do as we prepare for them.”
As the head coach of the Titans, Vrabel led his former team to a 54-45 record. Under his tutelage, Tennessee earned three playoff appearances, two consecutive division titles, and an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019 — the franchise's first since 2002. He was also named NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 after helping the Titans obtain their conference's top seed for the first time since 2008.
Despite his achievements, a pair of losing seasons — Tennessee finished 7-10 in 2022 and 6-11 in 2023 — as well as objective differences with the front office, led to the Titans and Vrabel parting ways after 2023. After spending one season as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, Vrabel turned Tennessee’s loss into New England’s gain.
Through six games in 2025, the Patriots are thriving under Vrabel’s direction. His vision provided a presently successful blueprint for raising the team from the cellar of both its division and conference. Since taking the helm, Vrabel and his staff have begun the process of fixing the offensive line to protect quarterback Drake Maye, improving the running game, and revitalizing the defense.
With a new, more aggressive style of defense, and the emergence of Maye as both a team leader and bona fide franchise quarterback, the Patriots are seemingly finding their groove heading into Week 7.
Accordingly, New England has demonstrated growth in the standings. At 4-2, the Pats have already equaled their win totals from both 2023 and 2024. The team is off to its best start after the first six games since starting with a 6-0 record in 2019. The Patriots also improved to a 3-0 record on the road. Not only are they currently in prime position to compete for a playoff spot, they also find themselves atop the AFC East for the first time since Week 15 of the 2021 season.
Conversely, Tennessee has compiled a paltry record of 4-19 since firing Vrabel. As a result, they have parted ways with now former head coach Brian Callahan — ironically, Vrabel’s replacement — just days before this weekend’s matchup with the Pats at Nissan Stadium.
Though the final analysis is likely to look favorable on Vrabel and the Patriots than it will the Titans at season’s end, the three-time Super Bowl champion turned head coach is not ready to rest on his laurels. As such, Vrabel’s message to his team will echo the sentiments he shared during his January press conference, introducing him as the 16th head coach in franchise history.
”Our culture is going to be built on winning, not past success or failures,” Vrabel said. “We’re going to instill a competitive spirit throughout our roster with a willingness to put the team first and care about something other than yourself.”
In refusing to take the “revenge” angle for this Week 7 matchup, Vrabel is putting his words into practice, and setting an example for a team which has apparently unified behind its leader just one-third of the way into the season.
