ESPN Analyst Sounds Alarm on Patriots Coaching Staff: 'Most Concerning Thing in NFL'

Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach of all time, but does he have a qualified supporting cast in 2022?

At 70 years of age, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a whole list of accomplishments on his resume. In 22 seasons in New England, the six-time Super Bowl champion has an astonishing 254-99 record. In his 27 years of being a head coach, he has won 290 regular-season games.

On top of that, dating back to his years as a defensive coordinator, Belichick has won a total of eight Super Bowls. He won six Super Bowls as the Patriots’ coach along with two NFL titles as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Bill Belichick Josh McDaniels Robert Kraft

The Associated Press has named Belichick the NFL Coach of the Year three times, behind only four-time winner Don Shula of the Miami Dolphins.

So with all of these accolades on Belichick's resume, why is ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky publicly questioning and passionately criticizing New England's coaching staff?

“I have no clue what New England is gonna do on offense, and it honestly concerns me for Mac Jones,” Orlovsky said on Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up.”

After 18 seasons in Foxboro, long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left town to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course that is a major loss, especially after the success McDaniels had not only in developing Tom Brady but also in quarterbacks like Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett and now Mac Jones.

“Two months ago I said this was the most concerning thing to me in the NFL, and it still is,” he said. “The Patriots took a strength and an advantage and now sit at a massive disadvantage. I have no clue what their offense is going to be or what their scheme is going to be.”

With Jones heading into his second season, Orlovsky elaborated on what he’s worried about for New England.

“It honestly concerns me for Mac Jones,” he explained. “This quarterback who last year was so good, and was so attached to Josh McDaniels. And now I just want to be honest: When you say the phrase, ‘It’s going to be headed by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge,’ Joe Judge, respectfully, was the coach who on 3rd and 8 last year, called a quarterback sneak. Put that into context. Patriots fans, look at your schedule, find me one game where you can sit there and say, ‘Our offensive staff or scheme is going to give us an advantage in that football game.’ You can’t find one.”

It’s been reported that both Patricia and Judge are possible candidates to take over play-calling duties on offense.

Last week, both coaches addressed the elephant in the room. Judge confirmed to reporters he’s been focusing on the quarterbacks and intends to work closely with Jones. Patricia told reporters that he has been working with the offensive line during Phase 2 of the offseason training program. Neither coach made any mention of specific titles.

Bill Belichick Matt Patricia Joe Judge

In a press conference Monday, Belichick was specifically asked whether or not Judge and Patricia have titles.

"Do we have titles? Yeah, look, there's a lot of jobs that we have to do, we're all working on those things now but - it's May,” he explained. “They'll change in June, they'll change in August, they'll change in September. So, we'll evolve it to the things timely that we need to do. If you're asking about game plans, we're months away from that -- months."

Is there a reason for concern? Conceivably.

After all, the NFL is primed with bright and young offensive minds. It certainly wouldn't hurt Jones' development to have an offensive wizard by his side.

Time will tell whether or not Belichick names legit job titles on offense.