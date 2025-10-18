Patriots Aren't Worried About Rookie RB's Slow Start
He's continued to make national headlines for his smaller-than-usual nameplate on the back of his jersey, but New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has had an equally small workload to begin his NFL career.
After being drafted in the second round, the Ohio State dual-threat back has mustered up just 247 total yards on offense, and before Antonio Gibson's ACL injury, had fallen down to the third running back on the depth chart. Ahead of the team's road trip to Tennessee, Henderson's position coach spoke about how he believes the rookie is progressing, and what to expect.
"I don’t want to put that expectation on anybody. But I had an opportunity, throughout these seven years of mine, to coach some rookies, and he has progressed as well or better than any of the other rookies I’ve coached," Patriots running backs coach Tony Dews said. "It’s a long season, a lot of things are happening, and it’s important to him. He works at it, and he is progressing. He is getting better, and it’ll come.”"
Henderson is currently sitting behind Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart, and though he's been electric as a kick returner so far, the team may stray away from him going back there with the limited depth New England currently has.
Struggling to make a mark in your first season under offensive coordinator isn't a new trend. When the team brought in Cal rookie Shane Vereen in 2011, he didn't burst onto the scene instantly. Same goes for 2014 draft pick James White, who's rookie season was essentially a prolonged redshirt year until the eventual Super Bowl hero became a focal point in New England's offensive attack.
"He is progressing well. He’s moving right along," Dews said. “When I talk to Josh and just ask about the guys here in the past, it sounds like from Josh that he’s very much on par with what some of the other guys that played early as rookies, he feels like he’s in that same world where they were at this point in their rookie seasons. He’s continuing to get better.”"
Part of getting better each week also includes just showing up to practice each and every day, and sooner or later, Henderson's weekly work will translate onto the game field on Sundays.
"What did we do well? What do we have to improve on? Try to learn a new opponent. Try to build a routine, a consistent routine," head coach Mike Vrabel said about what the team has done well to this point. "Try to practice, really have the energy and the speed required to not only improve but to prepare for another opponent that's different. Everybody's been ready to go. Try to get ready to prepare as a starter every week, no matter who it is."
