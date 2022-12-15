Can Patriots TE Hunter Henry Revive Offense?

After a vital win over the Arizona Cardinals, has New England Patriots offensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, finally figured out a way for better offensive production?

There is no doubt that the New England Patriots passing game must improve dramatically, especially if they want to actually compete with some of the top teams in the playoffs.

The Patriots’ lethargic performance week after week continues to lead to concern about Matt Patricia and Joe Judge’s roles with the offense. Prior to this season, neither Patricia nor Judge have much experience coaching on that side of the ball, with Patricia working on the defensive side for much of his career and Judge working on special teams for his.

Despite only scoring 20 offensive points against the Arizona Cardinals, one of the worst defenses in football, there were a few encouraging signs.

One reassuring sign, in particular, was the usage of tight end, Hunter Henry.

The Patriots continued to play the short game when passing, running mostly screenplays, However, Henry was able to pull off the two biggest plays of the game for New Englands' offense.

Granted Henry only saw three targets last night, but it resulted in three receptions for 70 yards. The veteran tight end was able to work the middle of the field catching a key 30-yard pass that led to a field goal just before the half.

After the game, Bill Belichick was asked if the shorter passing game was due to injuries at receiver or based on a game plan.

"We hit Hunter [Henry] on a couple of seams," Belichick said. "It depends on what the pattern was that we had called and what the coverage was. I thought Mac [Jones] made a lot of good decisions."

On that specific play Belichick is referring to, Jones found a wide-open Henry down the seam for a 39-yard completion to put New England inside the five-yard line.

Henry was among the team's leading receivers in 2021, catching a team-high nine touchdowns.

Despite being less involved in Patricia's offense, the 28-year-old is third on the team with 406 receiving yards. He's been healthy, playing in every game this season, but can he become more of a focal point of the offense?

"Hunter and Jonnu [Smith] have done a great job for us in the tight end room," Jones said. "Hunter has a great feel for the game. He wants to help the team in any way he can. When they're on the field together they're really good, so we definitely want to expand on that and do those things."

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

