Hunter Henry: Patriots Offense 'Not Good Enough'

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are used to playing into January. After all, this is an organization that has made the playoffs 18 out of the past 21 years.

However, unless there is a drastic improvement, New England might not be playing many meaningful games in December.

The Buffalo Bills handed the Patriots their second straight loss, 24-10 Sunday at Gillette Stadium. As usual, New England's offense was terrible showing inconsistency and struggling to produce touchdowns.

After the game, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry didn’t hold back and bluntly criticized his team’s offense for failing to do much of anything.

"Same story every week. It's not good enough across the board," Henry said. "I wasn't good enough today. We all weren't good enough on offense."

Just seven days after the Patriots' offense put up 26 points on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, New England could only muster a whopping 10 points.

The Patriots have gone from a top-10 offense to one of the NFL's worst this season, scoring one or zero offensive touchdowns in four of their last five games.

We're just not consistent enough," Rhamondre Stevenson said when asked about the offense's struggle to put drives together and score points. "We drive the ball into the red area and things like that, but we can't score. So we just need to work on that and work on finishing our drives."

The majority of their offensive players have regressed, including their promising young quarterback, Mac Jones.

Henry didn't blame his quarterback for the Patriots' offensive struggles but he did offer his opinion on what's holding the offense back.

"Not sustaining drives. Not getting first downs and getting things going," Henry said. "Not possessing the ball, beating ourselves, not blocking the right guy, not communicating well, or whatever it is. Penalties, turnovers, early on in the season, It has not been good."

The Patriots would have been held out of the endzone if not for a rookie defensive player getting a snap on offense and turning a short pass into a touchdown.

Granted it was an impressive play by Marcus Jones, but to have to lead the team in receiving yards is inexcusable. [Mac] Jones attempted 36 passes on Thursday night, but 24 were from behind the line of scrimmage to nine yards downfield.

"We should be playing better. We're not. We've got to look ourselves in the mirror and decide what we want to do," Henry said. "We put some good things together last week and weren't able to carry it over."

At 6-6, the Pats aren't out of the Wild Card chase just yet. But to have even an outside chance of making the postseason, they'll have to win their next two games at Arizona and Las Vegas. Road games are always a challenge, but New England did win games in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and New York.

