Patriots Could Steal Star DB from Rival Jets

The New England Patriots will have a few different needs to focus on during the upcoming NFL offseason.
While the most popular positions of need are offensive line and wide receiver, there are some defensive areas that the Patriots could use help. One of them comes at the cornerback position.
Christian Gonzalez is a legitimate No. 1 cornerback, but New England could use a better piece across from him.
Could the Patriots look to steal a star away from one of their AFC East rivals? New York Jets star cornerback D.J. Reed is set to be a free agent this offseason and New England could make sense as a potential destination for him.
Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston has suggested that Reed could end up being a target for the team.
"Can the Jets afford to pay both Reed and cornerback teammate Sauce Gardner mega extensions in the near future? If Reed does get to free agency, the Patriots would be wise to pursue him," Goss wrote.
"He would give New England another elite level talent in that position group. Reed has tallied at least nine pass breakups in each of the last four seasons (nine in 2024)."
Bringing in a piece like Reed would certainly be a big help for the Patriots' defense. He could also fit the long-term picture for the franchise at 28 years old.
Reed may not be as young as many of the players in New England, but he still has four or five really good years of football left in him. He would be well worth the investment.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets so far, Reed has played in 11 games. He has racked up 50 total tackles to go along with a sack and 10 defended passes.
Even though Reed has only recorded six career interceptions and is not the biggest playmaker from a turnover perspective, he is great at interfering with the passing lane. As mentioned above, he has at least nine defended passes in each of his last four years.
All of that being said, the Patriots will have money to spend this offseason. They need to focus heavily on the offensive side of the ball, but Reed could be a perfect fit to help the defense take another step.
