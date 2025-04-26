Patriots, Lions Finalize NFL Draft Trade
The New England Patriots have made another draft deal, this time with the Detroit Lions on day three of the action.
The Patriots have traded out of their fifth-round pick at 171, sending it to Detroit, to acquire the 182nd and 228th picks; a sixth and seventh rounder later in the day. With the Lions' 171st pick, they selected LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier.
It marks the Patriots' fourth deal of the draft so far. New England stayed busy on day two of the draft by making two trade downs, and made a move up the board for their previous selection in the fourth round to pick up Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.
During the Patriots' trade up to select Farmer earlier in the day, New England sent over one of their two seventh-rounders to the Seattle Seahawks, but now reclaims that capital by shifting down just over 10 picks down the board.
With more action bound to unfold, it's clear the Patriots front office and Eliot Wolf and first-year head coach Mike Vrabel are remaining far from complacent in adding talent and shifting around the board, even entering the latter half of the draft.
