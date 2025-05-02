Patriots' Drake Maye Breaks Silence on Joe Milton Trade
Earlier this offseason, the New England Patriots made an interesting shake-up to their quarterback room with the deal to send off former sixth-round pick Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys after one season.
Milton, who impressed during the final game of last year's regular season vs. the Buffalo Bills, got his wish to find a new home in Dallas for a chance to compete in a new situation in a room alongside Dak Prescott, while the Patriots managed to secure a fifth-round pick for his services in this year's draft, starting anew for both sides.
Now with the dust settled from the deal and many of the Patriots players back in the building for OTAs, we were finally able to hear from another New England quarterback in Drake Maye and his thoughts on the deal to send out his fellow 2024 draft pick.
For Maye, he had nothing but good things to say about his former teammate, and ultimately sees a good opportunity ahead for Milton in Dallas.
"We came in together. We learned the offense together. We were competing every day to see who can out-throw each other in practice, and obviously, he's got a big arm," Maye said. "It was cool for him to go get a chance to go and be a backup, and I think you saw in the Bills game his potential... Cool for Joe, and you never know, maybe play him again, or see him down the road."
Milton will be set to compete in a quarterback room with a strong talent in Prescott and Will Grier, possessing a chance to try his hand at being the second man up on the depth chart with a positive preseason and camp.
As for the state of the Patriots' group of signal callers for this coming season, it'll be a massively different room compared to what we saw in 2024. Veteran Josh Dobbs will be the second, likely backup quarterback in the mix, and new undrafted free agent Ben Woolridge from Louisiana will likely fill in for Milton as the QB3, barring any changes down the line this summer.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!