Three Patriots Who Need to Stand Out This Week
With the New England Patriots in Minnesota to face off the Vikings for a pair of joint practices, another critical week is upon the roster. The second of three preseason games loom on Saturday and two more practices against a postseason-caliber team can really stamp some players' chances to crack the Week 1 roster in two weeks.
Building off the team's 48-18 win over the Commanders would be ideal for the Patriots. For a couple of players, some important chances to improve opened up for them in the process and are some major storylines heading into the team's first joint practice with Minnesota.
"I thought we played – to continue to build the identity of playing with great effort and trying to take care of the guy with the ball," head coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday. "We have to tackle better, and that happens sometimes in the first live action. A lot of good stuff to teach off of there. Continue to talk about the ball security, whether it came out or not, the opportunities where we feel like the ball is in jeopardy. I thought we ran it well. I thought we took – I thought we played a clean game."
Ahead of the Patriots' joint practice on Tuesday against some old friends (Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores both spent time in New England during their professional careers), here's a look at three Patriots that need a good week of practice to help boost their stocks.
WR Javon Baker
In the first preseason game, Javon Baker wasn't a factor in the offense. Instead, he made his mark on special teams as the second gunner alongside Brenden Schooler.
The former UCF star made two tackles on those special teams units --- the first since he was in high school -- and might be able to crack the opening day roster through that unit. However, the explosiveness that saw Baker get drafted in the fourth round in 2024 might be on display this week.
Fellow second-year wideout and 2024 draft classmate Ja'Lynn Polk had been competing with Baker for what most assume is the final spot in the wide receiver room. In the preseason opener, Polk took an end-around and was tackled on his right shoulder. He left the game and will not make the trip to Minnesota for joint practices.
With Polk out, Baker has a chance to build on his prior chemistry with Drake Maye and catapult himself past Polk on the depth chart.
CB Carlton Davis
On Sunday, Vrabel was asked if cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis would be spotted in Minnesota.
"You'll see (Davis) in Minnesota," Vrabel said. "Now, before you think I'm being funny, you'll probably see Christian in Minnesota, you won't see him on the field probably in a uniform. See how I did that? You'll see him in Minnesota, but he probably won't be practicing this week."
The top two players in the Patriots' secondary have been oft-injured to begin this summer, and Davis just recently started to suit up for fully-padded practices. With young players DJ James and Kobee Minor standing out in camp, Davis needs to find his footing ahead of the regular season.
His spot in the lineup isn't in jeopardy. But for the Patriots' sake, a player who just inked a three-year, $54 million contract in the offseason is someone you'd ideally want healthy heading into real game situations. A chance to get back into the swing of things against Minnesota will be a step in the right direction for Davis.
Reserve Offensive Linemen
The most interesting positional battle to watch each summer is who will grab one of those coveted backup spots along the offensive line. With the starting core likely locked up at this point, the all-important swing tackle and interior depth players will have a tall task ahead of them. The Vikings front seven is loaded will talent that can get after the quarterback, and this week will be a good test for some Patriots hoping to earn their place.
At the tackle spot, rookie Marcus Bryant and second-year Demontrey Jacobs have done a solid job on both ends of the line. Tackle-turned-guard Caedan Wallace has also shown promise at left guard, while Ben Brown and Alec Lindstrom have repped at both guard and center. For these players, stacking days against a new team will help their chances come cut-down day. UDFAs Jack Conley (Boston College) and Mehki Butler (Arkansas State) have gotten limited snaps thus far, and will likely see more action come game time this weekend.
