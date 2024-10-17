Insider Offers Update on Patriots QB Drake Maye's Knee
Ahead of the New England Patriots' Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, some concern has started coming out about rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
He was listed on the injury report with a knee injury and also has reportedly undergone an MRI. While there have been reports that the team is not concerned about the injury, fans are still worrying about his status.
Now, another update have been given that will help quite the fears and concerns of the Patriots' fan base.
Karen Guregian of MassLive has now reported that Maye was walking through the locker room this afternoon moving just fine and wearing no wraps on either of his knees. It sure sounds like he's fine heading into this week's game, as previous reports have also stated.
The last thing that New England can afford would be an injury to their first-round quarterback.
Maye just made his first career start for the Patriots last week and he looked good while doing it. Despite two interceptions, Maye put together a strong performance. His poise and confidence despite making a couple of big mistakes were impressive.
In his debut, Maye completed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times and rushed for 38 yards as well.
This week's game against the Jaguars will be much more favorable for Maye. Jacksonville has struggled defensively this season, which opens up the door for Maye to have a big performance.
Hopefully, this injury is just a minor issue that won't impact the rookie quarterback at all.
Jerod Mayo and New England's coaching staff will need to do their best to protect Maye more than they did in Week 6. They need to get the football out quicker and the offensive line needs to play better. Maye's health has been a big concern with how poorly the line has played.
At this point in time, the knee injury doesn't seem to be anything that will limit Maye. However, it's certainly something to monitor in Week 7 and moving forward throughout the season.
