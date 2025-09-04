Patriots’ Drake Maye Forming Strong Bond with Top WR
Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs are building chemistry as the newest quarterback-wide receiver duo for the New England Patriots.
As the media and NFL fans have seen throughout training camp and preseason, Maye and Diggs have been working together in practices to build trust and a connection. May — recently voted one of six captains — views Diggs as a "phenomenal player" with extensive experience and looks forward to throwing to him when opportunities arise. Diggs' has been in the league since 2015 and undoubtedly serves as a leader in the receiver room and can help the second-year signal caller.
On Wednesday at the Patriots' press conference following practice, Maye said connecting with Diggs has served as a highlight for starting his second year in the league.
“It’s been awesome to bond with such a high level player," Maye said to the media on Wednesday about Diggs. "I’m looking forward to being out there with him on Sunday. I think you’ll see good energy from Stef, and I’m looking forward to getting him the rock and letting him do his thing ... I'm excited."
Diggs, the 6'0", 191 pound wideout, was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Houston in March of 2025. By doing so, one could make the argument that the Patriots were hoping to provide Maye with a true No. 1 option in the passing game.
Diggs said that Maye has a strong arm and is looking forward to working with him.
"[Working with Maye] is fun. He's a young quarterback. He has a lot of confidence. A strong arm," Diggs also said on Wednesday. "A healthy me is a happy me. I'm happy right now."
While Diggs will obviously play a big part in the Pats' offense after he's fully recovered from his ACL injury, he’s not the only weapon Maye has in his arsenal. The captain has also already established bonds with Demario Douglas and Hunter Henry, and with TreVeyon Henderson in the ground game.
So, yes, Maye's on-field connection with Diggs is something Patriots fans should definitely look forward to witnessing, but there's certainly going to be more for fans to look at than just the team’s aerial attack.
