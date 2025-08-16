Patriots Rookie RB, UDFA WR Steal Show vs. Vikings
Following two days of competitive joint practices, the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings are facing off for their second preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
While the Pats expected starters saw only limited action during the game’s first few series, quarterback Drake Maye, running back TreVeyon Henderson and other first-teamers have made their mark in Minneapolis — while absorbing the majority of the spotlight, thus far.
Here is a look at some observations from the first half with New England holding a 14-3 lead.
Starting Offensive Line?
The Pats starting offensive line consisted of left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Ben Brown, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Marcus Bryant. Though rookie Jared Wilson was spotted working out with head coach Mike Vrabel during pregame warmups, Brown got the nod, while the team opted to rest Wilson. Both Brown and fellow rookie Marcus Bryant each contributed key blocks, while subbing for Wilson and Morgan Moses, respectively.
Henderson Earns the Game’s First Score
Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson continues to demonstrate both the point and prowess which is likley to make him one of the team’s most explosive weapons. Just two plays after impressive rushing for 11 yards and a first down deep in Minnesota territory, Henderson completed an eight-yard rush for the score, capping a nine-play, 52-yard drive. Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have been fun to watch.
Austin Picks Off Howell
As Vikings quarterback Sam Howell attempted to lead his team into Patriots territory late in the first quarter, New England’s new-look defense stole the home team’s thunder. With linebacker K’Lavon Chiasson assisting in coverage, Pats’ cornerback Alex Austin intercepted the short-left pass intended for receiver Lucky Jackson. The type of collaboration which can be produced by New England’s aggressive style of defense was more than adequately represented on this play — which helped to stunt Minnesota’s early momentum.
Kyle Dugger is Still Alive
Despite entering the game cloaked in rumors regarding his future with the Patriots, Dugger made his presence felt in the first half. The Division II, Lenoir-Rhyne product was active in making key blocks, getting into the box and was also able to get some penetration on a run blitz. Dugger showed that at his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with defenders in coverage — while also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations.
Efton Chism is a Pro
While undrafted rookie Efton Chism III has been the talk of training camp, his efforts in the first half have likely earned him a spot on the Patriots initial 53-man roster. Chism led all receivers by catching six passes for 71 yards. With time expiring in the first half, the Pats rookie caught a 12-yard pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs — most of which were earned yards after the catch — to cap a 13-play, 88-yard drive for the score.
