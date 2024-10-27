Patriots' Jacoby Brissett Fires Jab at Critics
The New England Patriots were forced to turn to Jacoby Brissett during their team's game against the New York Jets on Sunday after Drake Maye left the game in the first half due to a concussion.
While the offense initially stalled under Brissett, he was able to quickly turn things around, leading the Patriots to 18 second-half points in a thrilling 25-22 win.
After the game, Brissett took a playful jab at the media.
"Testament to believing in myself and not y'all," a smiling Brissett said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.
Brissett started the first five games of the season for New England before being benched in favor of Maye, the Pats' No. 3 overall draft pick.
While it seemed pretty clear that the Patriots' offense was operating considerably better under Maye, Brissett proved on Sunday that he still has something to provide.
The veteran went 15-for-24 with 132 yards, making some critical plays down the stretch to lead New England to a comeback victory.
Two of Brissett's biggest plays in the fourth quarter were a 3rd-and-9 scramble that landed the Pats a first down and a big-time throw to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte which got the Patriots inside the 1-yard line, where they would proceed to score the game-winning touchdown.
Brissett has thrown for 828 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while completing 59.1 percent of his passes on the season.
The Patriots signed Brissett in free agency and appeared dead set on starting him over Maye all throughout the offseason.
Based on the fact that New England had very limited weapons and a poor offensive line, the decision to roll with Brissett made sense.
But Maye has looked rather impressive over his first three starts, which has made Brissett mostly a spectator in recent weeks. However, he may get the ball next week depending on whether or not Maye recovers.
