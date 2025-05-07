Patriots QB Opens Up on ‘Awesome’ Teammate
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Josh Dobbs has yet to officially practice on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium alongside his teammate, Drake Maye.
However, the Pats free-agent acquisition has already become well-versed in Maye’s work ethic, enthusiasm and ability to be a great teammate during the initial phases of New England’s offseason workout program.
“Drake’s been awesome,” Dobbs told reporters on Tuesday. ”The kid loves football. It’s really good to be around that every morning … coming in, high spirit. And just being able to both grow and learn together."
“It’s been a great dynamic, and we’re going to enjoy working together.”
Shortly after the start of the league year in March, the Patriots signed Dobbs to a two-year deal worth $8 million, which features $3.8 million fully guaranteed. Initially believed to be in contention for the Pats’ backup quarterback spot, Dobbs apparently secured the job in the wake of the team’s April 3rd trade of second-year field director Joe Milton, III to the Dallas Cowboys.
Though relationships between starter and backup can often become contentious, the Patriots are fortunate that Dobbs is both clear on his role, and eager to accept his mission.
“I’ve been in different quarterback rooms throughout my career,” Dobbs said. “When you have guys all working towards the same mission, that’s when it happens. From my role, it’s ensuring that we’re in the offense together … that Drake feels comfortable and can go out there and play at a high level.”
Dobbs joined the NFL as the Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round selection (pick 135 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight seasons, the Alpharetta, Georgia native has appeared in 23 games, making 15 starts.
In addition to the Steelers, Dobbs has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans — where he played under current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel — Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Last season, Dobbs handled 81 snaps on offense for the San Francisco 49ers.
Throughout his career, Dobbs has completed 344-of-549 passes for 3,281 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The 6’3” 220-pound quarterback has also added 520 yards and eight rushing scores. Though making significant additions to those totals this season would likely mean added macro-level problems for the Patriots, Dobbs is content to take his cues from Maye while preparing to lead his team at a moment’s notice.
Their mission is simple; to work together, play their position at the highest possible level, and ultimately to win.
“We’re just trying to be the best quarterbacks we can be on a daily basis,” Dobbs declared. “From our leadership, from how we handle ourselves in the locker room, to our preparation, and how we perform and compete on the field … no matter who’s in there."
“That’s what makes a healthy room … and that makes a hell of a team,” he added. “I think coach Vrabel has done a great job of establishing that culture and identity.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!